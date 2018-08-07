Students participate in summer program at SKCTC

In early June, 35 middle and high school students from Bell, Harlan and Letcher counties participated in the 2018 Southeast Scholars Program on the SKCTC Cumberland campus.

These seventh- through 12th-graders enrolled in academic classes that prepare them for college-level work. Classes include math, biology and chemistry, as well as leadership, financial literacy and diversity.

Upon graduation from high school, scholars are provided financial assistance to cover full tuition, books and other expenses at SKCTC.

According to the program’s interim director, Dr. Carolyn Sundy, the Southeast Scholars Program is designed to “educate and empower socioeconomic challenged students to have equal opportunity to higher education and to achieve their collegiate dreams, as well as, become responsible, successful citizens and employees within society.”

This year, students enjoyed a cultural enrichment trip to northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio. They visited the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter, Northern Kentucky Aquarium, Cincinnati Zoo, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Kings Island.

The summer program’s theme was R.I.S.E. As Dr. Sundy says, “To be successful in life it is necessary to motivate Southeast Scholars students to R.I.S.E and become future leaders in their schools, communities, state and nation.”

The Southeast Scholars Program is funded through generous donor gifts and is managed by the Office of Advancement Southeast KCTCS Foundation.

For more information about the Southeast Scholars Program, contact Dr. Sundy at 606-589-3042, or Carolyn.Sundy@kctcs.edu.