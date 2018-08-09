Man sentenced to 5 years

An Evarts man was sentenced to a total of five years in prison in Harlan Circuit Court recently.

Billy Wynn, 38, appeared for sentencing in front of Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson on July 19. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathon Lee handled the case for the state.

Wynn was sentenced on charges stemming from an indictment handed down by the grand jury on June 14, 2017.

According to the seven-count indictment, Wynn escaped from custody while being transported to the Harlan County Detention Center on April 5, 2017. He also took a vehicle belonging to another person valued in excess of $500.

The indictment additionally states Wynn caused damage to a transport vehicle belonging to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, caused damage to property and threatened a deputy with intent to accomplish a theft. The indictment also states Wynn disobeyed order from police to stop, causing a risk of injury or death to a person.

Wynn was also charged with being a persistent felony offender due to previous convictions in Harlan Circuit Court. Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Lewis presented evidence resulting in the indictment.

The final judgment order states Wynn entered pleas of guilty to all seven counts contained in the indictment on July 19, including second-degree escape, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief (two counts), second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree fleeing or evading police and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Hendrickson sentenced Wynn to a total of five years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, Wynn acknowledged he will not move for shock probation.

Wynn was remanded into custody to begin his sentence.