Fleenor sentenced to 1 year in prison

A Harlan man was sentenced to one year in prison recently in Harlan Circuit Court for possessing a forged document.

Ralph Fleenor Jr., 23, appeared in front of Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing on Aug. 1. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathon Lee handled the matter for the state.

Fleenor was sentenced on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument contained in an indictment handed down by the grand jury on May 17, 2017.

According to the indictment, Fleenor possessed a forged AA/NA meeting attendance verification form on or about Aug. 19, 2016. The indictment states the document contained a signature which had been forged by another person.

Harlan City Police Office Jeff Owens presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

The indictment stems from Fleenor’s arrest on a complaint obtained by Owens on Dec. 21, 2016.

The arrest warrant states Fleenor was required to attend AA/NA meetings as part of his probation. Fleenor did not attend the meetings. He then turned in a forged AA/NA meeting attendance verification form to his probation officer, Adam Brock, in an attempt to deceive the Office of Probation and Parole.

The final judgment order states Fleenor entered a plea of guilty in Harlan Circuit Court to the charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged document on June 7.

Hendrickson sentenced Fleenor to one year in prison, to run consecutively with time he is currently serving for a separate conviction. Fleenor was remanded back into custody to serve his sentence.