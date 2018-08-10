Lady Bears open district slate with victory over Bell

One night after opening their season with a three-set win over Pineville, the Harlan County Lady Bears ran their record to 2-0 with a 25-19, 25-7, 25-23 district victory over visiting Bell County.

“District wins are always great, and I’m tickled to death to be 2-0,” Harlan County coach Jennifer Hilton said. “I thought our girls played well and looked a little better last night than Tuesday night. That’s all I can ask as a coach is for our girls to continue to get better. It’s always good to get a district win and always sweet to beat Bell County.”

Olivia Minor led the Lady Bears in service points with 12, followed by Kathrine Bailey with 11 and Dixie Ewing with 10. Bailey led in assists with 11. Minor was first in digs with 22, followed by Emily Long with 13, Haley Scearse with 12 and Bailey with 10. Long had five kills and Elizabeth Ball added four. Long also led in blocks with two.

Harlan County won in two sets in both the junior varsity and freshman matches.

The Lady Bears return to action Monday at home against Williamsburg.