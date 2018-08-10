Pair face child endangerment charges

A man and woman are facing child endangerment charges after police received a complaint that two juveniles were going house to house asking for food in Loyall.

James Walker, 47, and Evelyn Galloway, 51, both of Loyall, were arrested on Monday by Loyall City Police Officer Mitch Alford.

According to the citations, two juveniles were going house to house asking for food stating Galloway, their grandmother, would not let them go inside. Alford went to the residence and spoke to Galloway and the children. There was very little food in the residence.

The children told Alford that Galloway had hit them with a broom and a stick. Both children had marks on their person. The children also stated their mother, father and grandmother had smoked marijuana inside the residence the previous night.

Alford asked Galloway about the claim and Galloway advised she had smoked outside, but the mother and father had smoked around the children.

Walker was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, second-degree wanton endangerment and theft of services.

Galloway was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, second-degree wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana.

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on $2,500 full cash bonds.

In other police activity:

• Amanda Cox, 30, of Loyall, was arrested on Tuesday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jake Spurlock. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond;

•Meagan Happney, 32, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Monday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Lewis. She was indicted for first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond.