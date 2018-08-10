SKCTC students attend HOSA conference

CUMBERLAND — Five students from the Pineville Campus of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) recently attended the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Dallas. Amy Hickman and Glen Mason competed in the Public Health Education category. Ashley Ament, Justin Hensley and Rachel Carmical placed fourth in the Public Service Announcement category.

Says Nancy Miles, Associate Professor of Respiratory Care at SKCTC, “I enjoyed watching our students’ confidence grow from competing at such a high level.”

With over 200,000 members, HOSA is an international student organization that promotes career opportunities in the health care industry and enhances the delivery of quality health care. According to its mission statement, HOSA “provides a unique program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition” for students in allied health programs.

Almost 10,000 competitors, delegates, advisors and family members were in attendance representing 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The conference held exhibits, workshops and competitive events focused on leadership, professional and technical skills.

“We are proud of these students,” says Rebecca Lawson, SKCTC Surgical Technology Coordinator. “It is an honor to support them in their efforts to go this far.”