Local birth announcements listed

The following birth announcements have been submitted by Harlan ARH Hospital:

RODNEY THACKER III

Rodney Thacker and Jamie Penny Thacker, of Harlan County, are the parents of a 7-pound, 8-ounce son born Jan. 13, 2018.

He has been named Rodney Neil Gene.

His grandparents are Ronnie Penny, Tammy Penny and Lillian Thacker, all of Evarts.

CHEYENNE MAGGARD

Lora Gregory, of Wallins Creek, and Oscar Maggard Jr., of Baxter, are the parents of a 7-pound, 4-ounce daughter born Jan. 30, 2018.

She has been named Cheyenne Jane.

Her grandparents are David and Anita Gregory, of Wallins Creek, and Brenda and Oscar Maggard Sr., of Harlan.

MASON HOWARD

Mark and Kendra Howard, of Putney, are the parents of a 5-pound, aa-ounce son born Feb. 2, 2018.

He has been named Mason Lee.

His grandparents are Terrie Howard, of Putney, and Rachel Moore, of Corbin.

KENLEIGH GRAY

Erica Bryant and Chris Gray, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 9-ounce daughter born Feb. 12, 2018.

She has been named Kenleigh Noel.

Her grandparents are Jacqueline Christian Bryant, of Harlan, and Harmon Christian, of Dubuque, Iowa.

Her great-grandparents are Ray and Patsy Bryant, of Hulen.

CARTER HUGHES

Dennis Hughes and Mindy Middleton, of Verda, are the parents of a 6-pound, 5-ounce son born March 1, 2018.

He has been named Carter Dennis.

His grandparents are Keith Middleton, of Bledsoe, Jewel Middleton, of Bledsoe, Carl Hughes, of Verda, and Georgia Hughes, of Verda.

HAYDEN MCVEY

Billy and Kacey Mcvey, of Cumberland, are the parents of a 6-pound, 15-ounce son born March 12, 2018.

He has been named Hayden Jess.

His grandparents are Karen Daugherty, of Cumberland, Dennis Daugherty, of Cumberland, and Brenda Mcvey, of Coldiron.

His great-grandmother is Brenda Boggs, of Cumberland.

KYLEIGH PLUMMER

Matthew and Lauren Plummer, of Harlan, are the parents of a 7-pound, 15-ounce daughter born March 15, 2018.

She has been named Kyleigh Anne.

Her grandparents are Regina and Harold Link, of Harlan, Larry Huskins, Calabash, North Carolina, Joe and Susie Plummer, of Harlan.

ALEXANDER THACKER

Victoria Simpson and Cody Thacker, of Harlan, are the parents of a 6-pound, 14-ounce son born March 27, 2018.

He has been named Alexander James.

His grandparents are Brandi Burkhart, of Teetersville, Vickie King, of Dayton, Lillian Blevins, of Evarts, and Norma Blevins, of Evarts.

CASH DOPLE

Jarrod and Skyla Dople, of Loyall, are the parents of a 4-pound, 11-ounce son born March 30, 2018.

He has been named Cash Alexander.

His grandparents are Deborah Buell, of Loyall, Tina Ireton, of Garrad County.

ARIAN AMOS

Tiffany Turner and Ralph Amos, of Coxton, are the parents of a 6-pound, 1-ounce daughter born April 3, 2018.

She has been named Arian McKinley.

Her grandparents are Carter Turner, of Coxton, Kristi Turner, of Loyall, Katherine Fields, of Coxton, and Ralph Amos, of Coxton.

KOBY BRYANT

Johnny Bryant Jr. and Danielle Branson are the parents of a 5-pound, 5-ounce son born April 7, 2018.

He has been named Koby.

ALIYAH TOLLIVER

Marshall and Megan Tolliver, of Wallins, are the parents of a 7-pound, 10-ounce daughter born April 8, 2018.

She has been named Aliyah Rae.

Her grandparents are Landon and Cheryl Tolliver, of Bledsoe, and Greg and Lisa Abraham, of Tremont.

Her great-grandparents are McClellan and Eloise Tolliver, of Bledsoe, Lawrence Jr. and Brenda Davis, of Wallins, Lynn Davis, of Wallins, Carol Abraham, of Wallins, and Colleen Eldridge, of Tremont.

MADDISANN DANIELS

Kassie and Harvey Daniels, of Smith, are the parents of a daughter born April 11, 2018.

She has been named Maddisann Nicole.

Her grandparents are Joann and Dewey Caldwell, of Verda, and Sue and William Daniels, of Smith.

CORBEN SNELLING

Joshua and Kimberly Snelling, of Kenvir, are the parents of a 7-pound, 14-ounce son born April 14, 2018.

He has been named Corben Reid.

His grandparents are Greg and Malissa Middleton, of Kenvir, and Terry and Debbie Snelling, of Kenvir.

HYDEE CAUDILL

Steve and Stephanie Caudill, of Closplint, are the parents of an 8-pound, 12-ounce daughter born April 27, 2018.

She has been named Hydee Anna-Layne.

Her grandparents are Christopher Peace, of Closplint, Linda Peace, of Closplint, Sarah Caudill, of Closplint.

Her great-grandparents are Rufus Brock, of Exeter, Virginia, and Retha Brock, of Exeter, Virginia.