Local Class A teams warm up for season

Two scrimmages Friday at Harlan in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference Gridorama provided a District 7 preview, even though all four teams in action were careful not to show much with the regular season opening next weekend.

Williamsburg and Pineville played to a 7-7 tie in the first of two 20-minute scrimmages. Lynn Camp defeated Harlan 14-0 in the second scrimmage.

The Jackets’ first-team offense drove 70 yards in 13 plays under the direction of quarterback Dalton Ponder, who ran for two first downs in the drive. Marty Gilley and Anthony Snell also picked up first downs before Snell went the final 3 yards with 3:27 left in the first of two 10-minute quarters. Clay Kysar hit the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Matt Golden ran for a couple of first downs as the Lions ran out most of the remainder of the period before the drive stalled as Noah Miracle came up with a sack on fourth down.

Backup quarterback Jarrett Teague drove the Jackets into Pineville territory in the opening drive of the second quarter before Pineville’s Devon Morris ended the threat with an interception.

Capps had five carries in a six-play drive, including a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:50 left. Golden’s extra point tied the scrimmage.

Harlan struggled to move the ball in the second scrimmage as David Griffith led a strong effort by the Lynn Camp defense. Jayden Dunn intercepted a Will Varner pass in the final minute of the opening quarter and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. Tommy Partin’s extra point gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 19 seconds left.

The Dragons had only one first down in the first half and none in the second as Lynn Camp dominated time of possession after the break.

Tracy Fee ran 65 yards to set up the second Lynn Camp touchdown as he was caught on the Harlan 30 by Jeremiah Mills to temporarily save a touchdown. Dalton Cook, the district’s top-rated player, added runs of 10 and 17 yards to set up Fee’s 5-yard TD run with 1:36 left. Cameron Henson’s extra point closed the scoring.

Harlan will open its regular season schedule Friday at Floyd Central.