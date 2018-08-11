Student Citizen Award recipients

Photos submitted

Kaytlin Cornett, a junior at Harlan High School, has been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for May. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Cornett. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The daughter of Bobby and Kelly Cornett, she has been a member of the Beta Club and softball team. She plans to continue her education, but has not decided on a college or a major.

Ashley Brooke Hawkins, a 2018 graduate of Harlan County High School, was been named the Monticello Banking Company Student Citizen Award recipient for May. Here, Kevin Cavins, representing the bank, presents a $100 honorarium and the award to Hawkins. Monticello Banking Company is dedicated to this recognition program to honor outstanding students in the Harlan County and Harlan Independent school districts. Faculty and administrators from each district nominate students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement, leadership, sports and community participation. The daughter of Donnie and Lisa Hawkins, of Harlan, she was a member of the school choir, National Honor Society, Spanish honor society, Beta Club, Talent Search and drama. She received the Honor’s Diploma and was recognized for being college ready. She plans to attend the Paul Mitchell School of Beauty in Knoxville, Tennessee.