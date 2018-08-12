LEXINGTON (KT) — Kentucky hit the century mark and remained undefeated in the Big Blue Bahamas Tour with a 100-64 rout of Mega Bemax Saturday night at Imperial Arena at Paradise Island.

It marked the Wildcats’ third straight victory in the four-game tour, which concludes at 4 p.m. Sunday against Team Toronto. Kentucky coach John Calipari expected a close encounter against the Serbian professional squad, but it wasn’t even close. The Wildcats broke an early 7-7 deadlock with an impressive 17-1 run to build a 24-8 advantage and ran away with an easy win.

“I thought we took it at them and I was surprised at the start of the game when we were all over them,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said during on the Southeastern Conference Television Network.

Freshman Keldon Johnson said the Wildcats weren’t intimidated.

“As a team we are not going to back down,” he said. “We knew if we came out lackadaisical we would get punched in the mouth.”

Calipari has been watching his team from the stands and assistant coach Tony Barbee coached the squad for the second straight game. Calipari has been pleased with his team’s play during the tour and “the way they play for each other.”

“I think they’re playing with high energy and we’ve got a high motor team,” Calipari said. “That’s how we want to play basketball, high motor, great movement, playing unselfish (and) it’s really fun to watch.”

Kentucky placed six players in double figures, led by PJ Washington, who had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, 11 of which came on the defensive end of the floor. Freshmen Tyler Herro and Johnson followed with 16 points each and Nich Richards added 15 points. Immanuel Quickley chipped in with 12 points.

Herro and Quickley combined for four of Kentucky’s seven 3-pointers in the contest. Kentucky made just two of 20 shots from behind the arc in the opener but is 14-26 in the past two games.

Quade Green, who set the tone early with nine points in the opening half, scored 10 points. Reid Travis just missed double figures with eight points and Ashton Hagans scored three. Calipari has been impressed with his team’s focus and likes the way Richards has played during the first three contests.

“They’ve got to build their own confidence and that’s through demonstrated performance, through practice and spending extra time (in the gym),” he said. “This is not last year (Richards) is more confident and he’s more comfortable.”

While Kentucky’s offense has been clicking during the tour, the Wildcats displayed some of their defensive prowess against the Serbian squad. Mega Bermax didn’t connect on its first field goal until the 10:38 mark of the second half.

Like his coach, Washington like’s the team’s early commitment on the court.

“All these guys come in the gym, they all want it more than anything,” Washington said. “When guys do that, it’s hard to stop us. Everybody’s making shots, everybody’s happy for each other and that’s a big part of it as well.

• Kentucky was without EJ Montgomery (back) and Jermarl Baker (knee) and both players are expected to miss the remaining game of the tour. Calipari said Montgomery’s injury wasn’t serious and that “he will be fine.”