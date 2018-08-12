Patriots down Perry in Caldwell’s debut

It had been 11 years since Scott Caldwell last coached in a middle school football game, but his New Harlan Patriots certainly looked familiar.

Disciplined, efficient and organized, the Patriots were a much improved team from last year’s 2-7 campaign in a 22-14 win over visiting Perry Central on Saturday in the Thunder in the Mountains Bowl at Harlan County High School. Perry Central won 22-0 in a fifth- and sixth-grade game.

“It feels good. I’m happy for the boys. I told them I didn’t care if we won or lost, but I wanted them to play hard. I’m proud of them,” Caldwell said. “We did a good job for the most part. This was the first time we’ve had any contact against anyone. I was real pleased with how well we adjusted against their passing. We had some seventh-graders really step up and play well.”

Eighth-grade running back Thomas Jordan led the Patriots with 154 yards rushing and two first downs. Tanner Griffin and Joshua Sergent also had success in the New Harlan running game.

The trio of eighth graders took turns on the opening possession of the game as the Patriots drove to the 20 before a fumble ended the threat.

New Harlan’s defense forced a three-and-out to put the Patriots’ offense back in business on the Perry 27 after a short punt. Jordan capped a six-play drive with a 3-yard run. Jared Rhymer connected with Sergent for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead with 23.5 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Perry threatened late in the half after an Aaron Messer interception as Hayden Canady connected with Tyler Day for a first down on the New Harlan 18. Bryan Howard stepped in front of a Canady pass on the next play.

A fumble by Jordan gave the Commodores another chance. Canady, the son of Perry Central High School coach Ovie Canady, teamed with Day again for a 18-yard play to set up a 9-yard touchdown run by Elijah Gayheart. An incomplete pass on the two-point conversion attempt allowed New Harlan to take an 8-6 lead into halftime.

Jordan raced 58 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half, then added the two-point conversion for a 16-6 lead.

After stopping the Commodores on a fake punt, the New Harlan offense started another scoring drive. Jordan went 15 yards and Sergent followed with two runs. Griffin carried several Perry defenders on a run to the 1, then scored on the next play to cap an eight-play drive. Rhymer’s pass on the two-point try was incomplete, but the Patriots led 22-6 with 1:06 left in the third quarter.

Evan France scored on a 21-yard run with 30.8 seconds left, then added the two-point conversion to pull the Commodores within eight.

Bryan Howard recovered an onside kick to clinch the win for the Patriots.

In fifth-and sixth-grade action, Trenton Woods put Perry on the board on its opening drive as he went 30 yards for a touchdown. Jackson Deaton went in for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead with 3:56 left in the opening quarter.

Michael Torres picked up a first down on the Patriots’ opening drive, but he went out with an injury soon after that and did not return to the game.

Travis Burkhart recovered a Perry fumble early in the second quarter after a Jason Fultz hit, but the Patriots returned the favor four plays later.

A 44-yard run by Woods on the second play of the second half set up Deaton for a 1-yard touchdown run on the next play. Woods went in for the two-point conversion and a 16-0 lead with 5:26 to play in the third quarter.

Noah Kilburn added the final touchdown for the Commodores with a 55-yard run in the closing minutes. Connor Daniels broke up a pass on the two-point conversion attempt.

Jayce Brown picked up a pair of first downs for New Harlan in the final minute before time expired.

New Harlan returns to action Thursday at home against Cumberland.