The final dates for the Harlan County Pee Wee Football League have been set for both players and cheerleaders. The league is for players in grades 3 and 4 and cheerleaders in grades K-4. There is a $40 participation fee due at registration. Dates include:

Aug. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Evarts Elementary School field.

Aug. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cumberland Elementary School field

Aug. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Huff Park