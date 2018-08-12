Wildcats sweep Redskins in bowl action at HCHS

Evarts won the first two games on Saturday against Cumberland in the Thunder in the Mountains Bowl at Coal Miners Memorial Stadium, rolling to a 24-0 victory in the fifth- and sixth-grade game and then rallying for a 16-14 win in seventh-and eighth-grade action.

Evarts, coming off a league title last season, grabbed a quick lead in the seventh- and eighth-grade game as Zach Burgan found Chuckie Blackshire with a short pass that Blackshire turned into a 60-yard touchdown. John Long added the two-point conversion.

After being held without a first down in the first quarter, the Redskins bounced back in the second as Shawn Carroll went 32 yards on the opening play of the period.

Ryley Mefford ran 53 yards for the Wildcats, but the drive ended with a fumble on the next play.

Jonah Swanner ran for a first down, then found Cameron Anderson, who made a tough catch and then went 59 yards for a touchdown. Swanner threw to Darius Akal for a two-point conversion that tied the game at 8-8 with 20.1 seconds left in the half.

Swanner put Cumberland ahead on the first play of the second half as he broke a couple of tackles and eluded several defenders in a 50-yard touchdown run. Swanner’s pass to Akal fell incomplete, but the Redskins led 14-8 with 5:45 left the third quarter.

Blackshire and Long ran for first downs as the Wildcats started a drive late in the third quarter that ended when Mefford went 9 yards for a touchdown with 4:20 to play in the fourth quarter. Mefford’s two-point conversion put the Wildcats ahead.

“Our boys played great. We started out slow in the first half then picked up in the second half,” Evarts coach Ryan Sawyers said. “Our offensive line blocked very well for our backs. We had no quit in us. I’m looking forward for the rest of this season.”

After a scoreless first half, the Evarts offense made some halftime adjustments and won the fifth- and sixth-grade game with three long runs.

Reggie Cottrell followed a Landon Brock for a 31-yard touchdown run with 3:31 left in the third quarter. Brock went in for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

Dalton Bray forced a fumble on the Redskins’ first play after the score and Trevor Cloud recovered to put the Evarts offense back in business. Brock went 45 yards for a touchdown on the next play. Cottrell added the two-point conversion for a 16-0 lead with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

Shemar Carr recovered a fumble on the Cumberland 49 on the Redskins’ next offensive play.

Cottrell went 49 yards for a touchdown, again following a block by Brock, who added the two-point conversion for a 24-0 lead with 2:42 left in the third period.

Josh Duckworth gave the Cumberland offense a final chance in the fourth quarter when he recovered a fumble, but the Redskins were unable to score.

Aiden Craig had a first-down run for Cumberland in the first half. Brock and Cottrell picked up first downs in the first half for the Wildcats.

Evarts plays at Fleming-Neon on Tuesday. Cumberland travels to New Harlan on Thursday.

———

Harlan split two games Saturday at Letcher Central, winning 36-22 in fifth- and sixth-grade action and falling 36-0 in the seventh- and eighth-grade game. No other information was provided.

Harlan plays host to Jenkins on Thursday.