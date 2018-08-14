Karst, Jones lead Harlan over Evarts

Led by Anna Karst with 15 points and Reagan Jones with 11, Harlan defeated visiting Evarts 41-24 on Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Isabella Kirby led the Lady Cats with 11 points.

Kylie Noe poured in 16 points as Evarts won 36-4 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Harlan opened it season with a 32-20 loss to Knox Central in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Ella Karst scored six to lead the Lady Dragons.

No information was submitted on the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Harlan travels to Cumberland on Thursday. Evarts is at home on Monday against Cumberland.

———

Harlan (41) — Emma Owens 3, Ella Karst 15, Aymanni Wynn 2, Peighton Jones 1, Alyssa Gibson 2, Campbell Nunez 2, Reagan Jones 12, Faith Hoskins 4.

Evarts (24) — Isabella Kirby 11, Madison Jones 8, Carly Madden 2, Abby Wynn 3.

———

Evarts (36) — Kylie Noe 16, Drucilla Brown 8, Ashley Preston 5, Aliyah King 3, Allie Kelly 2, Haley Huff 2.

Harlan (4) — Addison Jackson 2, Kate Cornett 2.

———

Knox Central (32) — Frederick 12, Fain 10, Sharp 4, Brown 6.

Harlan (20) — Emma Owens 5, Ella Karst 6, Aymanni Wynn 2, Peighton Jones 3, Alyssa Gibson 4.