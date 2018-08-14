Another stab at prognostication perfection

For over 30 football seasons and counting, this is one of the most difficult columns I write each year as I attempt prognostication perfection, giving readers my thoughts on what to expect in the upcoming season while taking a stab at records for each team.

When I was making predictions on four teams until Harlan County High School opened in 2008, I used to keep a running count on how I did each season and more often than not fared pretty well, often picking the correct final record for at least one team. My predictions often prompted questions from coaches, who usually campaigned for a bad record for their team to take some of the pressure off, both for them and their team.

If I went along and picked the team to have a bad year, the coach could use that as motivation. One coach in the 1980s, whose team I picked to finish 3-7, kept count all year and used that in postgame comments several times, nothing that “we’ve already won as many games as some of the so-called experts expected.”

It looks like I will give both Harlan coach John Luttrell and Harlan County coach Eddie Creech some bulletin board material going into the season, and that’s fine with me. Believe me, it’s much easier to cover winning teams and I wish both the best this year, but I always try to be as honest as possible in my predictions, while usually giving the benefit of the doubt to the local squad on games that could go either way.

Here’s a look at what I expect for the fall of 2018:

Harlan (5-5)

With a rebuilding Williamsburg squad the likely favorite the next several years, this looks like the Dragons’ best shot at another district title for a while, especially with an 11-man senior class leading the way, including several who played on Harlan’s last district championship team as freshmen.

Coach John Luttrell will test his team early with a pair of non-district road games. Harlan lost at home last year in the first game for the new Floyd Central program and winning away from home will be even harder for the Dragons, who could fall to 0-2 the next week at Paintsville, probably the best team on the Dragons’ schedule.

Harlan should avenge a rare loss to Thomas Walker, Va., in the Dragons’ home opener on the last day of August. Harlan will also be at home the following week against Middlesboro, and I’ll take the Dragons in what may turn out to be the best game of the season. I pick Harlan to extend its win streak to three the next week at home against Magoffin County, a team the Dragons beat in Salyersville last season. The Dragons should also extend their win streak at home against Jenkins.

Harlan opens its district schedule on Oct. 5 against defending champ Williamsburg. The Dragons have.a decent shot to beat anyone in their district, but I’ll give the Jackets the edge at home. I’ll take Lynn Camp the following week in a matchup that could be for a home playoff game.

The Dragons should bounce back the following week at home against Pineville before closing the season with a loss at 5A South Laurel.

Harlan County (4-6)

There are no easy games on the Bears’ schedule, especially the non-district portion that helped HCHS get off to a 1-4 start in 2017. A similar start appears likely, especially with Ashland Blazer looking for revenge after a loss at Harlan County last year. I’ll take the Tomcats at home in the opener, but I will give HCHS the edge the next week at home against 1A power Hazard. Harlan County will be an underdog on the road the next two weeks at Tates Creek and Knox Central. Harlan County will have 4A stalwart Wayne County at home this year after taking a beating in Monticello last season. This year’s game should be closer with the Cardinals also suffering heavy graduation losses, but I’ll take Wayne for another 1-4 start.

Harlan County turned around its season last year with a win over North Laurel, and I’ll take the Bears in another close game, this one at home, after two wins in London last year. HCHS will likely be favored the next week at Letcher Central, and I’ll go with the Bears. I’ll take Whitley County the following week at Harlan County in another district showdown.

The last two games on the HCHS schedule, at Perry Central and home against Bell County, look like they could go either way, so I’ll pick a split with Harlan County losing at Perry Central for the first time and then bouncing back by edging the Bobcats.