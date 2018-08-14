The Harlan County Children’s Choir is planning their kickoff meeting on Sept. 5. The choir is open to all Harlan County School students in fourth grade through eighth grade.

Harlan County Children’s Choir Director Cortney Reynolds said students and parents are encouraged to attend the meeting.

“We meet once a week and practice for one hour,” Reynolds said. “We have a concerts with the Harlan County Choir in December and May.”

According to Reynolds, children are not required to pass an audition in order to join the choir.

“It’s come one, come all,” Reynolds said. “Anybody’s welcome.”

Reynolds pointed out the choir will perform a broad range of material, crossing different musical genres.

“We do different types of songs,” she explained. “There will be some pop music, choir music, just a mix of different styles. Of course, in December we do Christmas music.”

Scott has been directing the choir for the last three years, but the group has a much longer history.

“Jeanne Lee did it a long time before I did,” Reynolds said. “The choir took a break for a few years, it didn’t happen for a little while and then I started it back.”

The choir is open to boys and girls. The first meeting is at 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.

For more information, contact Reynolds at 606-573-2020 ext. 3550 or via email at cortney.reynolds@harlan.kyschools.us.

Reynolds said any Harlan County School student in grades four through eight who wants to participate can contact her or simply show up at the first meeting.

“We welcome all Harlan County students who want to come and make music,” Reynolds said.