Lady Bears rally; HHS downs Pineville

Harlan earned its first win of the season and the first for coach Shawna Cox as the Lady Dragons traveled to Pineville on Monday and left with a 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15 victory.

Ai-Yana Harriston had seven aces, three kills and two assists for the Lady Dragons. Haven Saylor contributed 10 assists, four aces and one kill. Madison Middleton had seven aces and seven kills. Natalee King added six kills and three aces. Courtney Cozart had five aces. Emma Fisher added six assists. Hannah Jones had two aces and four kills. Maddy Haynes contributed two kills.

Harlan won 21-12, 21-6 in junior varsity action.

Whitney Couch led the Lady Dragons with 10 aces. Harrison had eight aces, while Jones added four, Kaylee Cornett added two and Lauren Nunez contributed one.

The 1-1 Lady Dragons, who opened the season on Aug. 9 with a loss to Letcher Central, will be at home on Tuesday against Williamsburg.

———

After falling behind 2-0, the Harlan County Lady Bears rallied to keep their win streak alive with a 22-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18, 15-10 victory over visiting Williamsburg on Monday. No other details were available at press time.

Harlan County (3-0) is at home against Knox Central on Thursday.