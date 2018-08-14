The Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Project is currently underway, with local churches working along with others throughout the nation and Samaritan’s Purse to fill donation boxes destined for children in needy areas this Christmas.

According to the Samaritan’s Purse website at https://www.samaritanspurse.org,” Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Norma Asher is the mission leader for the project at Teetersville Baptist Church.

“We kick off the Operation Christmas Child program during Vacation Bible School,” she said. “We order the boxes, get everything ready and people bring in the items they want to donate.”

Desired donations include small toys, jewelry, socks, stuffed animals, school supplies and other items which will become Christmas gifts in countries throughout the world.

According to the website, certain items cannot be accepted. Unacceptable items include candy, toothpaste, gum, used or damaged items, war-related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures, chocolate or food, seeds, fruit rolls or other fruit snacks, drink mixes (powdered or liquid), liquids or lotions, medications or vitamins, breakable items such as snow globes or glass containers and aerosol cans.

“After Vacation Bible School is over the project moves to our ladies Sunday School class, which then sponsors it,” Asher said. “We collect what we’re going to send, fill the boxes and then we take the boxes up to the drop off point at Verda Baptist Church in Verda. They then transport them to Boone, North Carolina, where they go to a warehouse. Volunteers go through the boxes to make sure there’s nothing in there that can’t be sent.”

This year marks the 25th year for Operation Christmas Child.

“When the box gets to the child, they also include material that teaches about Jesus, which is the evangelistic point of the project,” Asher said.

Anybody wishing to donate or volunteer should inquire at any local church or go to https://www.samaritanspurse.org for more information.