Veteran HHS squad seeks district title

With a 32-man roster that includes 11 seniors in a district that appears to feature no clear-cut favorites, the Harlan Green Dragons enter the 2018 season knowing the future is now. They have no interest in a slow rebuilding process as they seek to bounce back from a 3-8 performance last fall.

“We’re talking a lot about accountability and coachability this season,” Harlan coach John Luttrell said. “Our seniors are doing a good job of setting a standard. When you have to make exceptions to a standard, you don’t have a standard anymore. We’re talking about being accountable in class, at home, on the practice field and in the locker room. Those guys have taken those mantras and done a good job in summer camp of bringing the team along.”

While defending champ Williamsburg is the early favorite, followed by a senior-dominated Lynn Camp squad that beat Harlan 14-0 in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference Gridorama last week, the Dragons like their chances of competing for the title they last won in 2015.

“I think there’s more parity than people might think,” Luttrell said. “Not to oversimplify things, but against Lynn Camp you have to tackle (running back) Dalton Cook and against Williamsburg you have to tackle (quarterback) Dalton Ponder. That’s pretty much the nature of if. It’s a tough task and we’ve not been able to do it yet. I hope our experience helps us.

“We have Lynn Camp and Pineville at home. We’ve not played well at Williamsburg since I’ve been back as a coach and that concerns me. This would the year to change that if we could.”

Depth, as is the case most years for Class A teams, is a concern going into the season.

“We have to stay healthy. That’s the key for us,” Luttrell said. “If we have one or two get hurt, we drop. My big concern is coming out of those first two road games (Floyd Central and Paintsville) healthy. Win, lose or draw, if we’re healthy at that point we have the ability to make a run.”

Harlan’s offense will be under the direction of senior Will Varner, who will change places in the lineup with Kilian Ledford, a senior who started the past two seasons at quarterback.

Varner led the team in receptions last year with 23 for 286 yards and four touchdowns. He completed four of five passes for 72 yards in limited action at quarterback.

“We worked him all year as a backup and I gave him a shot in the playoffs at Pikeville. I put him in there and the first thing I told (assistant coach) Justin (Luttrell) was those people probably think I’m an idiot because he showed he could do it,” Luttrell said. “Will has such a good arm and is so smart in his decisions and he can flat out run the football. He will have some ups and downs since this is the first he’s played there. You will see that in some games, but if he’s on look out.”

Even though he’s a standout pitcher in the spring, Varner could end up playing football in college.

“The coach at UVA-Wise came over and asked about him and said he never thought he’d say the best quarterback here today was from Harlan. He asked if anyone was talking to him,” Luttrell said.

Ledford shifts to receiver, a position he played very well on occasion in middle school. Ledford has been out of action since the end of basketball season after undergoing surgery on his wrist. He will likely miss the first two games as he recovers from surgery, but Luttrell expects him to make an immediate impact at receiver when he returns.

“My opinion is he could be the best receiver in this part of the state,” he said. “He’s got that kind of potential. He has good length at 6-2, and he runs well and jumps well. I’m anxious to get him back. He will be a big asset for us.”

Caleb Adkins, also a senior, provides another big play threat at receiver. He caught a team-high 15 passes for 311 yards as a sophomore, but dropped to only two catches last year when limited to six games due to injuries.

“He’s extremely quick and runs great routes. He’s one of the best competitors we have. When the lights go on he takes it to another level,” Luttrell said.

Luttrell has three options for the other two receiver spots, including senior tight end Tate Bryson, senior receiver Jarrett McKenzie and junior Jon Eldridge, who could play either spot.

“We have good athleticism and speed in that group and guys like Tate Bryson who are sure-handed and can catch anything,” Luttrell said. “It’s as good a group of receivers as I can remember.”

John Brady Brock, a senior who rushed for a team-high 765 yards last season, is back as the Dragons’ primary ball carrier.

“John Brady had a couple of big runs in our scrimmage (a win over Betsy Layne). If he gets through the line of scrimmage, people better watch out because he has speed,” Luttrell said. “He is seeing the field a lot better this year. He made some good cuts in our scrimmage.”

Sophomore Ethan Clem, who rushed for 217 yards last season, and junior Jacob Howard, who rushed for 162 yards before leaving the team, will share time at the other running back spot, with Clem also seeing action at receiver after his four catches last year ranked second on the squad.

“Jacob is a big, strong kid who works hard. He will help us in games where we need to be able to run the ball and run the clock,” Luttrell said. “Ethan is so versatile. He has good hands and is very quick. He has a lot of natural ability and sees the field well.”

Harlan will feature an experienced offensive front with four players back who started at least part of the season. Franklin Davis, a senior right guard, and Garrett Begley, a senior left tackle, are being counted as the anchors of the line.

“Franklin is one of the strongest kids on the team and one of the key individuals for us to have success. He has to have a good year and be a leader,” Luttrell said. “Garrett came in about 205 after being around 240 last year. He looks good and moves real well. Overall, he’s probably our best offensive linemen with his technique and feet. I think dropping that weight helped him. He does so many good things on and off the field and is a pleasure to coach.”

Jordan Howard, a junior, is expected to start at right tackle, back with the team after leaving the squad late last season.

“He’s big and strong with great feet. When he uses the ability he has, there’s not a lot of people in our class who can handle him, on either side of the ball,” Luttrell said. “If we can keep him mentally focused and doing what he’s capable of doing, he could be a difference maker in a couple of games for us.”

Ethan Shepherd, a freshman, and Brayden Shanks, a sophomore, are sharing time at left guard.

“Brayden could play several positions, including center or tackle. He has really good feet and is one of our mainstays on defense, so we want to rest him a little,” Luttrell said. “Ethan is the strongest kid on the team. He benched 330, squatted 515 and deadlifted 500 during our last max. That is phenomenal for a freshman. He needs to work on his feet a little, but I think he grew up some during our scrimmage the other day.”

Wil McCarthy is back at center after moving from tackle last season.

“He’s had a real good camp. He’s worked hard,” Luttrell said. “He got his wrist banged up in baseball and we didn’t have him a lot in the offseason, but he’s worked hard in camp. I’m pleased with him.”

Improving a defense that gave up over 26 points per game last season is one of the keys for the Dragons’ success this season.

“That will be critical for us to control big playmakers like Cook and Ponder,” Luttrell said. “If you take those two out of the picture, I’d give us a really good shot. If you can keep them in check we have the possibility to compete.”

Secondary could be the strength for the unit. Ledford led the squad with 97 tackles last season. McKenzie, who had 45 tackles last year, will take over at safety, with Brock and Adkins on the corners, at least until Ledford returns. Brock could move back to linebacker, if needed.

“Jarrett has improved so much with his hands. He ran a pick last night for a touchdown (against Betsy Layne). I’m really pleased with the progress he’s made,” Luttrell said. “John Brady and Caleb can play man coverage or zone coverage. If we play man coverage, we feel comfortable with those two guys.”

Howard and Davis will be counted on to provide some size in the middle against the run as the starting tackles.

“We expect those two to be a force. They are big and strong and if they do what we think they can they can dominate the inside and keep our linebackers freed up to run to the football,” Luttrell said. “Those two will be key players for our defense and what we can accomplish there.”

Begley will start at one end with sophomore Britt Lawson taking over on the weak side, where Luttrell is counting on him to provide a pass rush threat.

“Garrett is versatile and can also play linebacker since he dropped so much weight,” he said. “We’re trying to get a quicker guy outside to do some disrupting. Britt came along during the scrimmage and got a lot better as it progressed. He made some things happen.”

Bryson, who had 46 tackles last year, is back at one outside linebacker spot, with Conner Scearse expected to take over on the opposite side. Eldridge could play either side.

“Tate is playing a rover and could drop back to safety at times. He has shown he can handle it,” Luttrell said. “Scearse played corner some last year and has picked it up real well.”

Two of the Dragons’ top young defensive players are in the middle as Shanks had 56 tackles last year and Clem added 55 to rank second and third on the team, respectively. Luke Carr, a freshman, will also see action at inside linebacker.

“Both of them started last year as freshmen and both of them are headhunters who love contact,” Luttrell said. “Braydon loves the game of football. He just has a good time on the field, and you like to see that passion and love. Ethan has natural instincts. We’re pleased with those two.”

Ledford is back as the punter with McKenzie handling kickoffs.

Harlan will again open with two tough non-district games, on the road at Floyd Central and Paintsville, and Luttrell says this year’s veteran team should have the maturity to deal with adversity.

“I felt good going into the season last year and we started 0-4, but I think it’s a little different this year, and I think it’s that senior class with guys who have been here for four years,” he said. “Some of them have started since they were freshmen. They know what it’s like to win and they know what it takes.”

Harlan schedule

Aug. 17 at Floyd Central

Aug. 24 at Paintsville

Aug. 31 Thomas Walker, Va.

Sept. 7 Middlesboro

Sept. 14 Magoffin County

Sept. 21 Jenkins

Oct. 5 at Williamsburg

Oct. 12 Lynn Camp

Oct. 19 Pineville

Oct. 26 at South Laurel