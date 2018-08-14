To place an event in the “What’s Goin’ On” section, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com or drop a written/typed copy of the announcement by our office at 1512 Hwy. 421 South. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.harlandaily.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

Passes for the 2018-2019 Harlan County High School football season are now available: $100 VIP pass includes parking on the stadium side of the bridge, two reserved seats and two admissions for the season (extra reserved seats, $50); $75 pass includes stadium side parking and two admissions for the season; $60 pass includes school side parking and two admissions for the season; $25 season pass includes admission only. For more information or to purchase passes, contact Tina Farley at 606-574-2020 or visit the high school office.

AUG. 15-16

The Harlan County Bookmobile schedule for the week of Aug. 13 includes:

Wednesday — Good Neighbor Road, Terry’s Fork, Wallins Elementary School and Wallins.

Thursday — Rosspoint Elementary School, Harlan County Christian School, Cumberland Elementary School, Tri-Cities Nursing & Rehabilitation Center/Putney.

Friday — No run.

AUG. 16, 23, 30;

SEPT. 6, 13, 20

The Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series returns for the fourth year to downtown Middlesboro’s Levitt AMP Pop-Up Park. Concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. with openings acts taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. The schedule includes: Aug. 16, Samantha Fish; Aug. 23, Caleb Caudle; Aug. 30, Black Lillies; Sept. 6, Liz Vice; Sept. 13, John Moreland; and Sept. 20, Sierra Hull. For concert schedule updates due to weather, visit Levitt AMP Middlesboro’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

AUG. 16

The Harlan County High School SBDM council will have a special-called meeting at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 16 in the HCHS Media Center.

AUG. 18

Kentenia Full Gospel Church, located at 2911 Hwy. 219 in Wallins, will present bluegrass gospel music featuring the Stevens Family Tradition Band at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18. Everyone is welcome.

A reunion for Bean’s Fork, Bosworth, Edgewood-Union Grade and Yellow Creek Schools will be held Aug. 18 at the Middlesboro Community Center. Everyone is invited to attend — bring a covered dish. For more information, call 423-489-1697.

AUG. 18, SEPT. 15

Cruisin’ the Crater Car Show at Middlesboro Mall will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on the following Saturdays: Aug. 18, Sept. 15.

SATURDAYS

The Harlan County Farmers Market will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 20 in the lower parking lot of the Harlan Center.

AUG. 20-24

The Harlan County Bookmobile schedule for the week of Aug. 20 includes:

Monday — Comprehensive Care, Cranks, Cawood and Bob’s Creek.

Tuesday — Green Hills Senior Center, Green Hills Elementary School, Straight Creek and Bledsoe.

Wednesday — Pine Mountain, Pine Mountain Settlement School and Big Laurel.

Thursday — Brittains Creek, Dizney, Yocum Creek and Black Mountain Elementary School.

Friday — High Rise Apartments, Sunshine, Evarts Elementary School and Eastbrook Station Apartments.

AUG. 25

The John Morgan and Florence (Jones) Partin family reunion will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 25 at the Williamsburg Tourism & Convention Center. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. (bring a dish and drinks to share — plates, forks, spoons and napkins will be provided). An auction will also be held (donations are appreciated to help with reunion expenses). For more information, contact Vickie Lunsford at 606-523-1051 or Janice Sweet at 606-526-9556.

AUG. 27-30

The Harlan County Bookmobile schedule for the week of Aug. 27 includes:

Monday — Three Point, Smith, Cawood Elementary School and Little Creek.

Tuesday — James A. Cawood Elementary School, Rio Vista/Loyall, Baxter/County Pike and Holy Trinity.

Wednesday — Pathfork and Sawbriar.

Thursday — Closplint, Holmes Mill, Louellen and the Hope Center.

Friday — No run.

AUG. 31

Dr. J. Depa, nephrologist, will speak on “Managing Chronic Kidney Disease” during the Harlan ARH Hospital Lunch-n-Learn, which will be held at noon on Aug. 31 at the Harlan County Extension Deport. This is a free lunch and open to the public. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 606-573-8202.

SEPT. 2

The Isaiah Creech family reunion will be held Sept. 2 at the lower shelter house at Kingdom Come State Park. All family members are encouraged to attend. Food will be served at 1 p.m. — you may bring a covered dish of any kind. For more information, contact Joyce Creech Shepherd at 606-589-6927.

SEPT. 4

The Kentucky Blood Center will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Harlan Center (in the meeting rooms). Donors will receive a special Remember September T-shirt and will be automatically entered to win the Toyota 4Runner. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522. Walk-ins are also welcome.

SEPT. 5

The Harlan County Children’s Choir will have a kickoff meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the Harlan County High School choir room. Open to all students in fourth- through eighth-grades. Students and parents are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Cortney Reynolds at cortney.reynolds@harlan.kyschools.us or 606-574-2020 ext. 3550.

SEPT. 8

The 2018 Lillian Faye Simpson-Southeast Scholarship Golf Classic will be held Sept. 8 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland. A four-player scramble, the event has an entry fee of $300 per team, including green fees, use of cart, event T-shirt and lunch. Golfers may choose tee times at 8 a.m. or 1 p.m. Registration for each will be at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Additionally, there will be a putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to pin contest. Space is limited to 18 teams — nine per flight — and slots will fill quickly. To register, contact Patty Sokolowski, 606-589-3164 or Patty.Sokolowski@kctcs.edu.

SEPT. 13

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Harlan Center. The public will have an opportunity to interact with the prospective candidates and hear their takes on important issues in Harlan County and the region. For more information, visit http://www.harlancountychamber.com/.

SEPT. 15; OCT. 18

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Awards Gala beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Harlan Center. Nominations are currently being accepted. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 15. For more information, visit http://www.harlancountychamber.com/.

SEPT. 27

The Harlan County Democrat Executive Committee is sponsoring an old fashion political rally from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Harlan Center. Candidates and supporters are invited to attend and speak if they wish. State and local elected officials are invited and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Karen Phillips at 606-909-3012 or Roger Noe at 606-573-0023.

OCT. 6

The annual Harlan Haunt Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to midnight on Oct. 6 at the Harlan Center. For tickets or more information, visit www.harlanhauntfest.com.

WEDNESDAYS

Those who are mourning the death of a family member or friend are invited to attend the Griefshare video seminar at the New Beginning Baptist Church, located four miles west of Harrogate on TN 63. This non-denominational Christ-centered program features biblical teachings by nationally respected grief experts and others journeying through grief. Organizers provide you the opportunity to be around others who understand. GriefShare also offers valuable insights about building a new normal in life and renewing a new hope for the future. Meetings will be held on Wednesdays from, 6 to 7:30 pm, July 25 through Oct.17. For more information, contact Bob Jackson at 423-869-4422, Pastor Donnie Bannister at 423-526-4491 or visit www.griefshare.org.

• • • • • • •

Ann’s Pantry, a mission of the Harlan United Methodist Church, is in need of non-perishable food items and monetary donations. To donate, contact the Stephen Riddle at 606-573-1464 or Wylene Miniard at 606-573-7731.

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a foster parent. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. Join prayer at the SIGCO office from 5-6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Middlesboro Learning Center at 606-248-4000, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044, Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305 or Lighthouse Mission at 606-337-1069.

volunteers and friendly visitors are needed for the Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program to enrich the lives of seniors in their long-term care facilities. If you currently visit with someone or would like to become more involved and educated on resident’s rights, elder abuse and long-term care for seniors, contact Arlene Gibson, district ombudsman with Cumberland Valley ADD, at 606-864-7391 ext. 119.

A military support group for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you are facing financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

