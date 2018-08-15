Black Bears open year by shutting out Barbourville

The Harlan County High School soccer team opened the season in impressive fashion with a 4-0 win Monday over visiting Barbourville.

James Pinkley, Isaac Taulbee, Logan Taylor and Hunter Mefford each had goals for the Black Bears. Taylor had two assists and Ethan Robinson added one.

Matthew Simpson recorded a shutout as the goal keeper.

“It was a great start to our season and it really shows us where we are,” said HCHS coach Andrew Williams. “I believe at this point last year most of us were just figuring it out and now we look more like a team. Barbourville is very talented and very well coached. I know they are a first-year team, but I was really impressed with how tough they played. I hope we can use this as a building block, but we still have a long way to go to reach our goals. I know my boys can do it, and I hope they use this as motivation for the rest of their year.”