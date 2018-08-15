Burns receives departmental award

University of the Cumberlands (UC) recently honored students with awards from its academic departments in recognition of students’ dedication to their studies as well as their outstanding character and achievements.

Corey Burns, of Grays Knob, was awarded the Special Education Award.

