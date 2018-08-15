Daniels selected for Rogers Explorers program

Breyden Daniels has been named a 2018 Rogers Explorer.

Daniels is a recent graduate from Wallins Elementary School and is a freshman at Harlan County High School.

He is the son of Ronnie and Rose Daniels. He attended the program in June at Union College.

The Rogers Explorers program is an intensive three-day, two-night program focused on cultivating skills in leadership, technology, math, science, and community service. It is developed, coordinated, and supervised by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with University of the Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, University of Pikeville and The Center’s newest partner, Union College.

Activities throughout the program are both educational and fun. Classroom projects are very hands-on, so do not expect to be bored! Explorers are able to actively participate in practical college courses, fine-tune leadership skills, and develop a network of friends and resources throughout our Southern and Eastern Kentucky region.

Students from The Center’s 45-county service area may apply during their eighth-grade year. If selected, they will attend the program in Williamsburg, Columbia, Richmond, Morehead, Wilmore, Pikeville, or Barbourville during the summer before their ninth-grade year. All lodging, meals and program expenses (with the exception of transportation to and from the program) are free to the student.