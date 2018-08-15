Lady Dragons sweep Williamsburg

Harlan earned its second straight win and first at home with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-11 victory over Williamsburg on Tuesday.

Madison Middleton had 12 service points and three kills to lead the Lady Dragons. Haven Saylor added 14 points, one kill and six assists. Ai-Yana Harriston had five points and two kills. Natalee King added three points and three kills. Mady Haynes contributed two points and two kills. Emma Fisher had three assists. Courtney Cozart added one point and one assist.

Harlan won 21-8, 21-10 in junior varsity action. No scoring information was available.

The Lady Dragons return to action Thursday at Leslie County and will be home Saturday against Harlan County and North Laurel. The freshman game against HCHS will be the first of the day and start at 9 a.m.

———

Harlan County (3-0) stayed unbeaten but it wasn’t easy as the Lady Bears rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Williamsburg 22-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18 and 15-10 on Tuesday.

Emily Long, a junior, led the Lady Bears in kills with 17. Olivia Minor was first in digs with 30. Kathrine Bailey was first in service points with 19 and in assists with seven and also added 14 digs. Dixie Ewing was second in service points with nine, followed by Long and Elizabeth Ball with eight each. Ewing and Haley Scearse had four assists each.

The Lady Bears won 21-16, 21-16 in junior varsity action as Hannah Jones led in service points with eight, followed by Paighton Freeman with six and Matessa Cox with four. Freeman led in kills with two. Brenna Early had one kill and one assist.

Harlan County plays host to Knox Central on Thursday and travels to Harlan on Saturday to play Harlan and North Laurel.