Leadership awards presented

Courtesy of Harlan County High School

Debi Burton-Sexton, project field director for the Appalachians Together Restoring the Eating Environment (Appal-TREE), presents leadership awards to, from the left, Casey Ledford, Emily Howard and Emma Howard during Harlan County High School Senior Honors Night. These young ladies were instrumental in the school’s participation in a research project being conducted by the University of Kentucky and the Community Farm Alliance. Among their contributions to the project were submitting weekly readings of from the school’s water fountains as part of the H2O project. Burton-Sexton said these young ladies ” did an awesome job” and were committed to making the research project a success.