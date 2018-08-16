Bears hoping to rebuild on the run

With one of eastern Kentucky’s toughest schedules awaiting his Black Bears, coach Eddie Creech knows Harlan County’s level of mental toughness will go a long way in determining success or failure in 2018.

Despite a 1-4 start last year, a senior-dominated Harlan County squad never lost faith and finished strong with an 8-6 mark that included five straight wins and the program’s third Class 5A regional championship, closing with a heartbreaking loss at Madison Southern in the state semifinals. With the same schedule in front of his Bears this season, Creech is anxious to see how a sophomore-dominated version of the squad responds to hard times, especially after losing 18 of 22 starters to graduation and returning quarterback Colby Cochran to a knee injury.

“The key for us is how well these kids handle adversity,” Creech said. “Not everyone gets up after they get knocked down. I’m anxious to see how they will react when things don’t go their way. It’s easy to ride high on the mountain. I want to see how they react when we face a valley or two.”

Harlan County will open on the road at Ashland Blazer, a team that made it to the 4A quarterfinals last season and with a grudge to settle after a loss at HCHS a year ago. Non-district games against Hazard, Tates Creek, Knox Central and Wayne County follow before the district schedule begins. Ashland, Wayne and Knox are all ranked among the top 10 teams in 4A and Hazard is near the top in Class A.

“It will be a process for us, and we knew that coming into the year. You can’t rush experience. We have to be patient,” Creech said. “Our eyes are on where we will be when North Laurel comes across that bridge for the first game of the district.”

The only two starters back on offense are on the line where senior Luke Holbrook shifts from guard and junior Elisha Smallwood returns at tackle.

“I think we have a lot of good football players on this team, but Elisha probably has the highest ceiling of anyone. He’s mean, he’s nasty and keeps getting bigger and stronger,” Creech said. “Luke’s size and strength have improved so much that I think he can be an anchor on that right side. Luke will probably be our leader up front.”

Candidates to replace Noah Wood at center are junior Noah Saylor and sophomore Brett Roark.

“Noah is one of our strongest kids in the weight room. He shows up every day and doesn’t say a lot, but I think he can be a very physical player for us,” Creech said. “Brett studies the game and does what you tell him to do. As he continues to get bigger and stronger, I think he can really help us.”

Sophomore Kobe Burkhart and senior Billy Fields are the probable new starters at the guards.

“Kobe is known for his defense, but I think if he bought into the offensive side of the ball he could be an all-state offensive lineman,” Creech said. “Billy started some games for us last year. He’s increased his strength and is one of the smartest players we have on the field.”

Senior tackle Robbie Blevins and junior guard Alex Hamilton are also pushing for starting jobs on an offensive front that Creech says will likely be crucial to the Bears’ success this year.

“The key to our run last year was the offensive and defensive lines,” he said. “I think if these guys continue to jell, that front five, we might be able to make another run.”

Creech has a number of options for the three running backs slots, led by senior fullback Garry Henson, who was third on the squad last year with 305 yards rushing.

Sophomore Matt Brown is expected to be the Bears’ top playmaker at one running back, while junior Tyler Casolari provides a mixture of speed and power at the other.

“Going into the season, I think the most obvious big-play threat for us is Brown, due to his speed and ability to break tackles,” Creech said.

Josh Turner, Hunter Blevins and Demarco Hopkins, all sophomores, will see action at fullback. Ben Landis and Blake Biggs will back up Brown, while Jacob Bailey and Patrick Bynum will see action at the other running back spot behind Casolari.

“Running back is probably our deepest position,” Creech said. “We have a good range of big, strong, downhill guys and some shifty, speedy guys. Until the cream rises, it will be a backfield by committee to start the season.”

Two sophomores, Gavin Ewald and Tyler Flanary, will get the first shot and filling the big shoes of Tyrese Simmons and Devon Rodrigues at the receiver positions. Austin Caudill, a senior, will also see action at receiver.

“Gavin shows up every day and works hard. He does whatever he can to get on the field,” Creech said. “Flanary has a great mixture of quickness and speed and runs as good a routes as anybody we’ve ever had at this school.

Quarterback has been one of Creech’s chief concerns in the preseason after Cochran suffered a knee injury in spring practice. J Harris, a junior who served as the junior varsity quarterback last year, is the frontrunner at this point. Sophomore Cody Clayborne, the freshman team quarterback last year, could also see action, along with junior Jacob Wilson, a transfer from Harlan. Creech has also been impressed by freshman Cade Middleton. Chase Day, a junior, has also been in the mix.

“Any time you lose your starting quarterback before the season starts, and he just led you to the region championship, it’s not a good thing,” Creech said. “But we are blessed to have two guys back who have been with us and worked all spring in Jay and Cody. We picked up Jake Wilson and (freshman) Cade Middleton as the summer went on, and it’s a good competition. I think competition will breed success.”

Henson, back for his fourth year as a starter, is the only regular returning on the HCHS defense at linebacker.

“Garry is the leader of the team. He’s going to have to take on more vocal leadership this year,” Creech said. “He’s accepted that role and he knows they will march to his lead.”

Three sophomores are expected to join Henson in the linebacking corps, with Blevins and Turner on the outside and Burkhart on the inside.

“I think Hunter knew he had to increase his strength since he had a chance to play a lot this year, and he did that. He ended up being one of our strongest guys by the spring. We’re excited to get Josh back (from an ACL injury). He’s a lot like his brother, David. They are just great kids. I know he’s hungry to get back on the field, and he’s one of the smartest players out there,” Creech said. “Kobe’s physical traits are not too far off Carson Whitehead (Harlan County’s all-time leading tackler and a former all-state linebacker). The difference is his mental approach to the game at this point. If he ever figures out he’s the biggest, baddest dude on the field the sky is the limit for him.”

Smallwood and Holbrook will take over as the defensive tackles with sophomore Hunter Helton also expected to see action.

“That shows how good we were on the defensive line last year that Lige wasn’t an every-down player for us. With the three guys we lost, he has to take a big role. We know he and Luke have to play both roles, so they have to get in shape,” Creech said. “Luke had a good spring on the D line. He possesses the strength it takes to play there when you just have three guys with their hands in the dirt.”

Bradley Wilson, a junior, is expected to start at nose guard, with Blevins also seeing action.

“Bradley has worked as hard as anyone to get himself in shape and stronger,” Creech said. “I think he sees now the amount of time and effort it takes to land a starting position, and I think he’s hungry to get on the field.”

The Bears suffered a big hit in the secondary where all four starters were lost to graduation, including Simmons, a four-year starter. The early favorites at cornerback include Nick Helton, who had an interception last year at Wayne County, and Jacob Bailey. Biggs, a senior who transferred from Boyle County, could work his way into the lineup at cornerback or outside linebacker.

“Biggs is a huge pickup for us, transferring from a state championship team,” Creech said. “He brings a lot of aggressiveness.”

Patrick Bynum, a first-year senior, could earn a starting job at safety. Ewald, Flanary and Brown are also candidates to start in the secondary.

“As a coaching staff, we realize the secondary took probably the biggest hit in graduation,” Creech said. “We realize we have to be patient and let them grow as a unit. There are some really nice pieces there, but you can’t rush experience. It will take a few games to get comfortable. I think in the long run we’ll be OK.”

After a season in which there was a three-way tie for first at the top of District 8 in 5A, Creech expects another tight race this year with HCHS, Whitley County and North Laurel all rebuilding and Perry Central and Letcher Central expected to be improved.

“I think this district is absolutely wide open, and that’s not coach talk,” he said. “Any one of the five teams could win the district this year. It comes down to execution, staying healthy and playing as a team.”

———

HCHS schedule

Aug. 18 at Ashland Blazer

Aug. 24 Hazard

Aug. 31 at Tates Creek

Sept. 7 at Knox Central

Sept. 14 Wayne County

Sept. 21 North Laurel

Sept. 28 at Letcher Central

Oct. 12 Whitley County

Oct. 19 at Perry Central

Oct. 26 Bell County