Cats expect scrimmage to ‘tell a lot’

LEXINGTON (KT) — The next scrimmage will give the Kentucky coaching staff and an indication of where the Wildcats stand going into the final two weeks of fall camp.

“This scrimmage will tell a lot more,” Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House said Thursday ahead of Saturday’s scrimmage, the second one of fall camp. The first scrimmage, I think, we did some good things but we didn’t have the energy we needed to have. We didn’t necessarily have the great plays and consistency. This week will tell a lot on Saturday.”

Unlike last week’s game simulator, this week’s closed scrimmage, will help finalize the team’s depth chart for the Wildcats who open the season against Central Michigan at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Kroger Field.

“The second scrimmage in training camp is a huge evaluation of where you’re at within the competition of your team,” House said.

INTERCEPTION COMPETITION

Seniors Lonnie Johnson and Derrick Baity are in a competition to see who can come up with the most interceptions during the preseason. Baity has two and is the leader between the two defensive backs.

“It’s just bragging rights,” Baity said. “Heightening the competition level a little bit. If he’s only one behind me and he’s got six, at the end of the day he’s got five and our (defensive back) group has 11 just between two people. It’s increasing the competition.”

Johnson and Baity hope to the secondary fares better than it did last season when the Wildcats gave up an average of 251.6 yards per game, one above Missouri, the last place finisher in the Southeastern Conference last season.

“We hear the outside,” Baity said. “We know, in ourselves, we know we haven’t lived up to expectations. We want to live up to the expectations now. We know on the back end, there are so many seniors back there, and if we can just stop the pass, that’ll help the run game. It all compliments with each other.”

The secondary also hopes to help Kentucky’s passing game improve. Kentucky has three veteran receivers and the rest of the receiving corps are underclassmen.

“We feel very responsible for getting them ready because we’re holding ourselves to a higher standard,” Johnson said. “We’ve got five seniors back there. We’re competing with each other every day in practice.

“We’re just training their minds and getting them ready for, not us, but for the next opponent. We know we’ve got a good group and we’ve got some big DBs. We play Central Michigan the first game. They not gonna see no DBs our size, so they should be ready for when they come against a smaller DB.”

GAME CHANGE

Kentucky and Eastern Michigan have agreed to change the location for their scheduled contest during the 2019 season. The two schools inked a three-year deal three years ago and Central Michigan has agreed to play the Wildcats at Kroger Field next year instead of making the trek to Ypsilanti.

Kentucky defeated Eastern Michigan 24-20 last season and will play the Eagles during the next two seasons and both games will be played at Kroger Field.