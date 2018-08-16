Harlan, HC each picked third in district

Harlan and Harlan County were each ranked third in their respective districts by the Cats Pause.

Both finished third last year, Harlan in District 7 of Class A and Harlan County in District 8 of 5A. The Bears were in a three-way tie for first last year but lost the tie-breaker.

The following is a copy of the Cats Pause stories published in the magazine, along with a list of the district’s top players.

———

Class A, District 7

1. Williamsburg (7-4) — With Dalton Ponder moving from receiver to quarterback, where he starred in middle school, the high-powered Jackets’ offense should continue to be a force in Class A football, especially with juniors Caleb Rose (19 receptions last year) and Devonte Powell (20 receptions) and senior Eli Mattingly (39 receptions) back at receiver and senior Kyle Davis (355 yards rushing) returning at fullback. Junior center Noah Miracle anchors the offensive line. Hunter Brown is back to lead a strong linebacking corps that also features Mattingly, Davis and Cody Maxey. Junior nose guard Tyler West also returns.

2. Lynn Camp (8-4) — After moving up to second and winning a playoff game last year, the WIldcats have their best shot at a district title in years with a senior-dominated squad led by running backs Dalton Cook and Tracy Fee. Chase Brown and Domanick Cook give the Cats some balance at receiver, with Eric MItchell returning at quarterback. The offensive front should also be strong, led by Michael Floyd, Dalton Bunch, Cody Hendrix, Cody Laws and Christian Meadows. The Cats bring back nine starters on defense, led by Cook, Fee, Brown and middle linebacker Devin McKeehan.

3. Harlan (3-8) — Two seasons removed from a district title, Harlan fell to third last fall but expects a quick turnaround with nine starters back on both sides of the ball. Senior receiver Will Varner, who will trade places in the lineup with former quarterback Kilian Ledford, led in receptions with 23. Senior tailback John Brady Brock led in rushing with 765 yards. The Dragons return their top five tacklers from a year ago, led by Ledford from the secondary with 97. Also back are linebackers Tate Bryson, Braydon Shanks and Ethan Clem and defensive backs Jarett McKenzie and Caleb Adkins.

4. Pineville (2-9) — Rebuilding started for the Lions last season and will continue this fall with 10 starters back on offense and nine on defense. Running backs Matt Golden (743 yards rushing) and Reese Capps (319 yards rushing) and quarterback Garland Ellis (33 of 70 for 371 yards passing) return in the backfield. The Lions bring back their top six tacklers from last year, led by junior linebacker Sean Whitehead with 97, followed by Golden, Nick Holbrook, Capps, Braiden Lingar and Deion Coffman.

2018 PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dalton Cook, Lynn Camp, Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 185

Latest in a long line of standout running backs at Lynn Camp, Cook ran for 1,322 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and has been the Wildcats’ first option on offense throughout his stellar high school career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Caleb Adkins, Harlan, Sr., WR/DB, 5-9, 155; John Brady Brock, Harlan, Sr., TB/LB, 5-10, 170; Chase Brown, Lynn Camp, Sr., WR/CB, 6-3, 180; Hunter Brown, Williamsburg Sr., FB/LB, 6-2, 210; Reese Capps, Pineville, Soph., RB/DB, 6-0, 165; Franklin Davis, Harlan, Sr., L, 6-0, 280; Tracy Fee, Lynn Camp, Sr., RB/DE, 6-2, 225; Michael Floyd, Lynn Camp, Jr., L, 6-0, 260; Matt Golden, Pineville, Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 175; Nick Holbrook, Pineville, Sr., OL/LB, 5-11, 220; Kilian Ledford, Harlan, Sr., WR/DB, 6-2, 175; Eli Mattingly, Williamsburg, Sr, WR/LB, 5-9, 165; Eric Mitchell, Lynn Camp, Sr., QB/DB, 6-4, 185; Dalton Ponder, Williamsburg, Jr., QB/DB, 5-10, 165; Caleb Rose, Williamsburg, Jr., WR/DB, 6-2, 170; Sean Whitehead, Pineville, Jr., WR/LB, 5-10, 160.

^^^

Class 5A, District 8

1. Whitley County (7-5) — The Colonels expect to make another run at district and regional titles after falling painfully short of both last year, losing a tie-breaker to North Laurel in the district race and falling to Southwestern in the Region 4 semifinals. Whitley brings back a strong core, including seven starters on defense led by two second-team all-staters in linebacker Preston Yount and end Austin Huddleston. Also back are end Colten Bargo, tackles C.J. Summars and Zack Saylor, linebacker Caleb Rains and cornerback Luke Wohlfarth. Only three starters are back on offense, led by Saylor, who rushed for 388 yards last season, along with junior tackle Kyle McKinney and senior receiver Trae Potter.

2. Perry Central (7-4) — After moving up a spot to fourth last year, the Commodores hope to take the next step this fall with Ovie Canady moving up to take over for the legendary Tom Larkey as coach. Senior tailback Jayden Neace ran for 1,754 yards last season and will be behind an offensive front that will including returning starters Brandon Fugate, Ben Gambill, Joey Griffie and Rylan Eddington. Back on defense are lineman Noah Canady, end Jordan Feltner, linebacker Jacob Brown and cornerback Cameron Fugate,

3. Harlan County (8-6) — After a surprising run to a regional title last fall following a 1-4 start, the Bears must rebuild after losing 18 of 22 starters to graduation and senior quarterback Colby Cochran to a knee injury. Senior linebacker Garry Henson, the team leader in tackles the past two years, is the only starter back on defense. Luke Holbrook and Elisha Smallwood return on the offensive front.

4. North Laurel (9-3) — The Jaguars must start over with all 22 starters graduating. Among those expected to fill key roles are junior linemen Landon Smallwood, Hayden Smith and Jake Robinson and senior tight end/linebacker Hutton Shepherd. Juniors Quenton Houser and Dalton Sizemore are candidates at quarterback.

5. Letcher Central (0-10) — An explosive offense couldn’t overcome the Jaguars’ defensive problems a year ago. Senior quarterback Nick Sergent is back after passing for 1,967 yards. Hunter Campbell, a junior, led the team in receptions with 38. Senior linebacker Jonathan Sergent led in tackles with 113.

2016 PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jayden Neace, Perry Central, Sr., TB/LB, 5-10, 200

Physical and fast, Neace ran for 1,754 yards and 18 touchdowns last season for one of the most improved teams in 5A football and appears primed for a big senior season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hunter Campbell, Letcher Central, Jr., WR/DB, 5-9, 150; Jordan Feltner, Perry Central, Sr., RB/DE, 5-10, 190; Brandon Fugate, Perry Central, Sr., L, 5-8, 235; Luke Holbrook, Harlan County, Sr., L, 5-11, 260; Garry Henson, Harlan County, Sr., FB/LB, 6-0, 190; Austin Huddleston, Whitley County, Sr., DE, 6-2, 290; Kyle McKinney, Whitley County, Jr., OT, 6-4, 285; Zach Saylor, Whitley County, Soph., RB/T, 5-8, 225; Jonathan Sergent, Letcher Central, Sr., RB/LB, 5-9, 180; Nick Sergent, Letcher Central, Sr., QB, 5-9, 180; Hutton Shepherd, North Laurel, Sr., TE/LB, 6-0, 230; Elisha Smallwood, Harlan County, Jr., L, 6-3, 250; Landon Smallwood, North Laurel, Jr., L, 6-1, 250; Hayden Smith, North Laurel, Jr., L, 6-2, 220; Preston Yount, Whitley County, Sr., LB, 5-8, 180.