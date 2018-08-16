Web design seminar slated for Aug. 20

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, along with Selling 2 the World, continue to spearhead professional growth within the community.

Selling to the World is a local organization whose goal is to provide knowledge and skills to people who wish to start a business. It focuses on teaching people how to use to the internet to supplement their income.

According their official Facebook page, they promote local products and help people sell those products on a local, regional and even international level.

On Aug. 20, Selling to the World will host a Web Design Workshop at the Bell County Tourism office (the Alexander Arthur Museum) on 2215 Cumberland Ave.

Web design is an essential aspect of building an online presence for your company. It encompasses everything about your businesses website — planning it from the ground up, how it looks, the content, user interface and other areas.

David C. Dixon will lead this session that is designed for small business owners, nonprofit or civic leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs. It is perfect for both the novice who wants to learn basic web development as well as an experienced developer who needs a refresher of the basics.

Pre-registration is required with a $10 RSVP charge. Those who are interested should contact Jeannie Allen @jallen0387@kctcs.edu or by 606-671-7677.