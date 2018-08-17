Blues in the hills

Joe P. Asher|Daily Enterprise

Blues musician Samantha Fish performed in Middlesboro on Thursday as part of the Levitt Amp concert series. According to the website http://concerts.levittamp.org, Fish “was named one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know” in 2017, and her 2017 album Chills & Fever was named one of The New York Times “Best Albums of 2017.” Her most recent album, Belle of the West, reached number one on Billboard’s “Blues Music: Top Blues Albums Chart,” and in 2012, Fish won “Best New Artist Debut” at the Blues Music Awards.”