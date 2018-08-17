Floyd opens season by downing Dragons

EASTERN — An 8-4 campaign and a trip to the second round of the 3A playoffs in 2017 was more than most expected from the Floyd Central Jaguars in their first year of football. The Jaguars’ impressive run began with a convincing win at Harlan, a feat they repeated on Friday in the opener for 2018 with a 44-6 victory over the visiting Green Dragons.

Senior running back Josh Whitaker ran for 154 yards and scored two touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Caleb Hager added one touchdown running and another passing as the Jaguars raced to a 37-0 halftime lead with a big-play offense out of its option attack.

“We lot of missed assignments defensively early, and that’s the disappointing part,” Harlan coach John Luttrell said. “That really got us in a hole. Then when we got going offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot. I told them earlier in the week that we could beat this team if we play up to our ability but you can’t go out there and slop around and not execute. We just didn’t execute. It was the whole gamut, from coaching to playing. We have to get better.”I’m

Harlan was able to move the ball at times, picking up 10 first downs, but had trouble finishing drives. Senior quarterback Will Varner, making his first start after moving from receiver, ran for 44 yards and completed six of 17 passes for 44 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Jon Eldridge in the final minute.

“I’m trying to not let Will get discouraged, because he’s in a growing process right now,” Luttrell said. “I told him the second half to go out and learn. He needs game experience. We also dropped some balls early, and we also did some other things to hurt ourselves.”

Hager gave the Jaguars the early lead with his feet as he found an opening around the left side for a 43-yard touchdown run with 7:33 left in the opening quarter, capping a four-play drive Whitaker’s two point conversion made the score 8-0.

Battling for extra yardage on the ensuing kickoff, Caleb Adkins fumbled and Floyd Central’s John Johnson recovered on the Harlan 33. Whitaker scored seven plays later on a 2-yard run. The two-point attempt failed and the Jaguars led 14-0 with 5:11 to play in the first period.

Harlan had some success out of its four-receiver set as Varner found Adkins for a 20-yard gain. Ethan Clem picked up a first down on the ground before the drive stalled and Brady Jones picked off a pass on the Floyd Central 3.

Whitaker ran 39 yards on the second play of a five-play drive that ended when Hager found Ethan Mills, who dodged a Harlan defensive back on the way to a 54-yard touchdown with 30.4 seconds left in the quarter. Elijah Cotton’s two-point conversion pushed the lead to 22-0.

Floyd Central scored two more touchdowns in a 32-second span late in the first half to start a running clock. Cotton ran 58 yards for a touchdown and Whitaker followed with the two-point conversion to make it 30-0 with 1:52 left in the half. Mills picked off a Varner pass three plays later and took it back 60 yards for a score. Brady Conn’s extra point pushed the lead to 37-0 at halftime.

Whitaker had six carries In an eight-play, 61-yard drive to start the second half. He had runs of 11, 11, 12 and 13 yards on the first four plays before capping the march with a 4-yard run. Conn’s extra point made the score 44-0 with 7:41 to play in the third quarter.

Conner Scearse recovered a fumble on the Floyd Central 16 with 6:45 left to set up the Harlan touchdown. John Brady Brock ran for one first down, then Varner teamed with Eldridge for the score.

Harlan returns to action Friday at Paintsville. Floyd Central will travel to Betsy Layne.

———

Harlan 0 0 0 6 — 6

Floyd Central 22 15 7 0 — 44

FC — Hager 43 run (Whitaker run)

FC — Whitaker 2 run (run failed)

FC — Mills 54 pass from Hager (Cotton run)

FC — Cotton 58 run (Whitaker run)

FC —Mills 60 interception return (Conn kick)

FC — Whitaker 4 run (Conn kick)

H — Eldridge 4 pass from Vanover

^^^

H FC

First downs 10 15

Rushes-yards 30-148 31-304

Passing 44 75

Comp-Att-Int 6-17-2 2–6-0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 4-35 2-19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Harlan, Varner 7-44, Clem 5-34, Adkins 5-29, Howard 6-23, Brock 7-18. Floyd Central, Whitaker 14-154, Cotton 6-58, Hager 4-45, Boyd 3-29, Akers 1-9, Martin 2-6, Crase 1-3, Hensley 3-2.

PASSING—Harlan, Varner 6-17-2-44. Floyd Central, Hager 2-6-0-75.

RECEIVING—Harlan, Adkins 4-34, Bryson 1-6, Eldridge 1-4. Floyd Central, Mills 1-54, Crase 1-21.