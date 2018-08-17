Green Dragons defeat Jackets for second win

Harlan ran its record to 2-0 in fifth- and sixth-grade football action with a 22-12 win Thursday at Middlesboro.

Vince Smith, Nate Montanero and Jackson Luttrell each ran for touchdowns. Luttrell also had a pair of two-point conversions. Smith completed his only pass for nine yards.

Mathew Nunez and Gage Bailey led the Harlan defense with four tackles each. Gunner Burkhart and Montanero had three tackles each. Baylor Varner, Chance Sturgill and Aiden Lewis added one tackle each.

“We worked hard on the defensive side of the ball this week and it showed. This was a team effort,” said Harlan coach Chris Wheeler. “Just when you think they are tired they get the energy to bounce right back. It’s great watching them play.”

Harlan’s original doubleheader scheduled against Jenkins was canceled. The seventh- and eighth-grade team did not play Thursday.

Harlan returns to action Thursday at home against Middlesboro.