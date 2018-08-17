Jordan Smith releases new album

Jordan Smith, the Harlan County native who won season nine of the reality show The Voice, has released a new album.

According to a press release, Smith’s new album is titled “Only Love.”

Only Love is Smith’s third studio album, joining previous titles “Something Beautiful” and “‘Tis the Season.”

This time around, Smith has written several of the songs, penning six of the albums 12 tracks.

“For the first time, he also teamed with Grammy Award-winning hit maker RedOne (Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj) to spearhead production.” states the release. “The lead single and title track “Only Love” premiered on People.com to rave reviews, was the number one Most Added at AC Radio the week of its release and continues to climb the charts. The upcoming album also features a song written by John Legend, “End in Love.””

“I felt it was a necessity to define myself,” Smith explains. “While Something Beautiful is a perfect snapshot of where I was in my career at the moment, it was a lot of covers. I loved getting a chance to do ‘Tis The Season,” because Christmas songs are some of my favorite songs to sing, but it’s the same situation.

“When I set out to write Only Love, I wanted to not only show who I was as a singer, but I wanted to show who I am as an artist and a songwriter. That is most important to me. Only Love represents the music living in me and the stories I want to share.”

The release also states Smith’s debut, Something Beautiful, made history when it entered the Billboard Top 200 at number two, making it the biggest first-week seller and highest debut ever from a winner of The Voice. Smith’s first Holiday album and public television special of the same name, ‘Tis The Season, was also well-received.

The record captured top spot on the iTunes Holiday Albums Chart and Amazon Digital Albums Chart and logged Smith another Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200. Smith also co-wrote Celine Dion’s “Ashes” for the soundtrack of Deadpool 2. A new version of “Ashes” sung by Smith can be found in Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut (the Extended Director’s Cut), as well as the Deluxe Soundtrack for the film.

According to Smith’s website, Smith grew up surrounded by music. He sang with his family, harmonizing with his mother while riding in the car and singing in the church choir. He became a fan of singers such as gospel singer Shirley Caesar, pop singer Sara Bareilles and Whitney Houston.

Smith’s high school music teacher encouraged him, providing him with one-on-one training and a place to practice. He attended college, pursuing a major in Music Business. Smith decided to audition for The Voice in 2014.

Smith is on Republic Records, a division of Universal Music Group.