Turner, Sergent power Patriots to win

Nine offensive plays in the opening nine minutes led to three touchdowns for the New Harlan Patriots, who capitalized on the fast start to roll past visiting Cumberland 48-8 on Thursday in seventh- and eighth-grade football action.

Eighth-grade running backs Thomas Jordan and Joshua Sergent did most of the damage for the 2-0 Patriots, rushing for three touchdowns each. Jordan ran for 207 years and Sergent added 100.

“That was outstanding running by those two, but (Tanner) Griffin did a great job blocking at fullback and the line blocked really, really well,” New Harlan coach Scott Caldwell said.

New Harlan marched 55 yards in four plays to open the game as Jordan raced around end for a 20-yard touchdown with 6:46 left in the opening quarter. Sergent went in for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.

Cumberland’s Dionte Long found Cameron Anderson for a 45-yard pass on the Skins’ opening play, but Jordan saved the touchdown with a tackle on the New Harlan 15. The Patriots followed with two tackles behind the line, including one by Dakota Turner, to stop the threat.

Jordan raced 71 yards to set up the second New Harlan touchdown, a 10-year run by Sergent. The two-point conversion pass was incomplete as the Patriots led 14-0 with 3:30 to play in the opening period.

Long found Anderson for another first down late in the first quarter before Jordan again came up with a big play, intercepting a pass and returning it to the Cumberland 32. Jordan went in for the touchdown on the next play, the first of the second quarter, as the Patriots led 20-0 with 7:50 to play in the first half.

Both offenses stalled over two drives each to close the first half.

“We took the second quarter off. I think we got a little winded, but they bounced back,” Caldwell said. “Cumberland was outsized, but they started chopping down hard and we finally started getting outside.”

Jonah Swanner gave the Cumberland offense a jolt of energy to start the second half as he ran 24 yards for a first down, then found Anderson for a 27-yard touchdown. Swanner went in for the two-point conversion as the Skins cut the deficit to 20-8 with 6:22 left in the third quarter.

Sergent covered 50 yards in three plays as the Patriots answered on a 3-yard run by Sergent with 5:07 to play in the period. Jordan added the two-point conversion for a 28-8 lead.

Brayden Howard pressured Swanner into an interception on the next series as Sergent returned the ball to the Cumberland 30. Sergent scored on the next play and the Patriots were up 34-8 with 2:19 left in the quarter.

Darius Akal picked up a first down for the Redskins, but New Harlan’s Jared Rhymer recovered a fumble on the next play. Jordan went in from the 20 for a touchdown. Ethan Rhymer passed to Jared Rhymer for the two-point conversion and a 42-8 lead.

Braden Engle recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but the Patriots were unable to convert.

New Harlan closed the scoring when Samuel Henson picked off a Long pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 30 seconds left.

New Harlan travels to Evarts on Thursday. Cumberland (0-2) plays at Perry Central on Thursday.

———

New Harlan won 32-6 in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Jacob Brewer and Jayce Brown each scored two touchdowns for the 1-1 Patriots.

Brewer scored on a 45-yard run and James Howard added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Brewer added a 35-yard touchdown later in the opening quarter for a 14-0 lead.

Landon McLain scored on a 70-yard run for the Redskins, who fell to 0-2.

Brown had touchdown runs of 27 and 38 yards in the third quarter. Brennan Blevins scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.