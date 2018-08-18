Evarts Alumni reunion slated

The Evarts High School Alumni and Scholarship Association’s annual reunion will be held Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, with community reunions scheduled for Sept. 2.

Approximately 300 alumni and friends are expected to attend the event, which will feature numerous new and traditional activities this year.

“On behalf of the City of Evarts, I would like to formally welcome everyone home for the Evarts High School Alumni Reunion,” said Evarts Mayor Eddie Manning. “Whether your memories go back to playing in the Cloverfork River, going to the five and dime after school or sneaking into the Verda Drive-in, we all know that there is nowhere like home.”

Manning says, “As we all age, we understand that these were actually some of the best years of our lives. There truly is ‘no place like home.’ In closing, we once again want to wish you the warmest of welcomes back to Evarts High School, Home of the Wildcats.”

A highlight of this year’s gathering will include honoring all former band members, majorettes and cheerleaders. Recognition will take place during the business meeting on Saturday morning.

“We will honor this amazing group of Wildcats to show our gratitude for all they have done for EHS over the years,” said Scott Pace, EHS Alumni Association’s spokesman.

In addition, the classes of 1948, 1958, 1968, 1978, 1988, 1998 and 2008 will be honored. This marks the 10th year reunion for the last graduating class to come from Evarts High School.

“We really hope to see great attendance from the class of 2008. They are a very special class and we want them, along with all former alumni, to be involved with this organization. Please spread the word and join us,” said Pace.

Special activities will include a food vendor on Friday evening, a raffle and a classmate and friend challenge on Saturday.

“We are challenging everyone to bring as many people as possible whether they graduated from EHS or not,” said Pace. “We have a great number of individuals that never attended EHS but have done so much to help our organization, and we would love to see them come out and be with us on Labor Day weekend.”

In addition to honoring alumni, 15 Cloverfork area students will be awarded scholarships during the business meeting on Saturday morning.

“To date, our association has been able to provide approximately $563,284 in scholarships to Cloverfork students,” said Pace. “Without the support and generosity of our alumni and friends, this wouldn’t be possible. We are so thankful for all of the support that has been shown to us over the years.”

Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark said this is an important part of the alumni association’s mission.

“On behalf of the Harlan County Board of Education, we appreciate the generosity shown by the Evarts Alumni for the numerous scholarships which are presented each year at the reunion,” said Roark. “The kindness shown by the Evarts alumni through the scholarships is an inspiring combination of both a commemoration of the school’s heritage, as well as a clear dedication to an investment in the future. It was a true pleasure to witness the students receiving scholarships last year, which in many cases may provide the assistance many of the recipients need to find success in college.”

The Harlan County High School Band will perform the school song and a number of additional selections on Saturday.

The agenda for the event includes:

Friday, August 31st, 2018

Meet & Mingle 6-9 p.m.

— Food will be provided by the Harlan County Christian School with all proceeds going to both HCCS and the Alumni Association for scholarships.

Saturday, September 1st, 2018

Registration 10 a.m.

Business Session in Gym and Hall of Honor 11 a.m.

Silent Auction 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

— At each reunion, a silent auction is held to help fund scholarships for Cloverfork students while also providing great deals on items such as University of Kentucky basketball and football tickets, clothing and more

Lunch noon-2 p.m.

— Corner Café will be serving lunch at the diner downtown and a portion of all sales for the day will go toward the Alumni Association for scholarships.

Individual Class Reunions 1-7 p.m.

Dance and Social Gathering 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

— This allows the alumni to visit with each other. A DJ will be taking requests giving attendees an opportunity to dance or simply set and talk/listen to music.

Sunday, September 2nd 2018 – Community Reunions

Highsplint, Shields, Louellen & Ridgeway noon-5 p.m.

Ages (Shelter House at Ages School) noon

Black Mountain noon-5 p.m.

For additional information, photos and more visit the Evarts High School Alumni and Scholarship Association online at http://www.evartsalumni.com/ and via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/evartsalumni/.