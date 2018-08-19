Lady Dragons down HC in district opener

With a new coach and a rebuilt lineup, the Harlan Lady Dragons faced something of an uncertain future going into the 2018 season. The Lady Dragons showed Saturday they are still the favorite in the 52nd District with a 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23 victory over visiting Harlan County in a rare morning matchup.

Madison Middleton led the Lady Dragons with 11 aces, 10 kills, three digs and two blocks. Haven Saylor had 18 sets, with seven aces and six digs. Natalee King added eight kills, five digs, four aces and two sets. AI-Yana Harriston contributed seven digs, three kills, two aces and two sets. Courtney Cozart had eight digs and four aces. Hannah Jones contributed five digs, five kills and four aces. Mady Haynes had six kills. Emma Fisher added nine sets. Whitney Couch contributed two digs.

Both local teams fell to North Laurel in later action Saturday. North defeated Harlan County 25-12, 25-11, 25-7. The Lady Jaguars downed Harlan 22-25, 25-25-11, 25-19 in varsity action and 21-7, 21-17 in junior varsity action.

Harlan (3-3) will be at home Monday against Middlesboro and Tuesday against Pineville. Harlan County (3-3) travels to Perry Central on Monday and Middlesboro on Tuesday.

———

Harlan County suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, falling 13-25, 15-25, 3-25 to visiting Knox Central.

Olivia Minor led the 3-1 Lady Bears with 24 kills. Emily Long had 13 and Dixie Ewing added 10.

Long led in kills with five. Ewing and Breann Turner had two each.

Elizabeth Ball led in service points with four. Minor had three. Haley Scearse added two.

HCHS fell 10-21, 18-21 in junior varsity action.

Paighton Freeman led in digs with eight, followed by Lindsey Browning and Hannah Jones with five each and Serenity Whitehead with four.

Freeman led in kills with three and Jones added two.

Browning and Freeman led in service points with four each. Matessa Cox and Jones added three each.

———

Harlan fell 25-10, 25-15, 27-25 in previously unreported action from Thursday. Harlan opened the season with a 21-8, 21-6, 25-17 loss at home against Letcher Central.

No information was available on either match.