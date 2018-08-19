Ratliff’s 4-TD night too much for Bears

ASHLAND — If the Harlan County Black Bears had to face Ashland quarterback Braxton Ratliff and his speedy receiving corps every week, it would likely be a very long season. Fortunately, for the Bears, they may not see a better quarterback this year, which was the best news of the night for HCHS.

Ratliff took advantage of the Bears’ inexperienced secondary as he completed nine of 12 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns to help the Tomcats avenge a loss last year in Harlan County with a 49-6 victory on Saturday at Putnam Stadium. Senior receiver Cade Brandt caught three of the touchdown passes and dropped a fourth while adding two long punt returns. Junior running back Blake Hester added one touchdown reception and a 93-yard kickoff return. Keonte Pittman accounted for the other Ashland touchdown with a 12-yard run and led the Tomcats’ ground attack with 45 yards.

“We knew it would be our power against their speed and my hat is off to them,” Harlan County coach Eddie Creech said. “They have eight starters back on both sides of the ball from a 10-win team, but even with that there are things we could have done better.”

Ashland needed only five offensive plays to score twice in the first quarter as Hester went in from the 1 on the opening series after Brandt returned a line drive Patrick Bynum punt to the Harlan County 31.

Another long punt return by Brandt, this one to the HCHS 23 after a penalty, set up a one-play series as Ratliff found Brandt open across the middle as he crossed in front of the linebackers and made it to the corner of the end zone. Jackson’s second extra point pushed the lead to 14-0 with 4:21 left in the opening period.

Harlan County responded with its best drive and one that Creech hopes his team can repeat through the season as the Bears marched 77 yards in 14 plays, taking almost nine minutes off the clock. Senior fullback Garry Henson, who led the Bears with 57 yards, had five carries in the series, including a 13-yard run for a first down. When the Ashland defense started to focus on Henson, junior quarterback J Harris found success with fakes and picked up one first down. Blake Biggs and Matt Brown also ran for first downs to set up Henson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 7:45 left in the first half. Harris was stopped short on the two-point conversion attempt.

“We had some turnovers that killed drives tonight, but coming down in here, in this atmosphere, we showed in spots we could become a pretty good team on down the line,” Creech said.

The Bears were unable to build on the momentum, despite a tackle for a loss by sophomore linebacker Kobe Burkhart on first down, as Brandt beat a Harlan County defender deep on the next play and Ratliff found him in stride for an 86-yard touchdown strike. Jackson’s extra point pushed the lead to 21-6.

Henson fumbled on the next series, but the Bears’ defense made its first stop as Henson and Hunter Helton each had tackles for losses to end the half.

Hester took back the second-half kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown as the lead grew to 35-6. Brandt’s third touchdown catch, this one covering 42 yards, started a running clock midway though the third quarter.

Pittman and Hester each ran for first downs on the Tomcats’ only series of the fourth quarter before an uncovered Hester caught a 20-yard touchdown pass. Jackson’s sixth extra point closed the scoring.

Brown and Demarco Hopkins, both sophomores, ran for first downs as the Bears drove into Ashland territory before time expired.

Harlan County opens its home schedule on Friday against Hazard. Ashland Blazer will be at home against Raceland.

———

Ashland Blazer 49, Harlan County 6

Harlan County 0 6 0 0 — 6

Ashland Blazer 14 14 14 7 — 49

A — Hester 1 run (Jackson kick)

A — Brandt 23 pass from Ratliff (Jackson kick)

HC — Henson 1 run (run failed)

A — Brandt 86 pass from Ratliff (Jackson kick)

A — Pittman 12 run (Jackson kick)

A — Hester 93 kickoff return (Jackson kick)

A — Brandt 42 pass from Ratliff( (Jackson kick)

A — Hester 20 pass from Ratliff (Jackson kick)

HCHS ABHS

First downs 11 10

Rushes-yards 52-191 13-93

Passing 12 216

Comp-Att-Int 1-2-0 9-12-0

Punts-Avg 3-30 1-27

Fumbles-Lost 4-3 0-0

Penalties-Yards 9-69 4-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Harlan County, Henson 14-57, Brown 11-47, Biggs 6-20, Harris 8-17, Hopkins 4-15, Casolari 4-14, Wilson 2-11, Landis 2-9, Turner 1-1. Ashland Blazer, Pittman 7-41, Hester 4-31, Ratliff 2-21.

PASSING—Harlan County, Harris 1-2-0-12. Ashland Blazer, Ratliff 9-12-0-216.

RECEIVING—Harlan County, Casolari 1-12. Ashland Blazer, Hester 5-43, Brandt 3-156, Pittman 1-17.