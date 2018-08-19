I don’t always feel like smiling. If the truth is told, sometimes I would rather weep. One day I was shopping and the cashier said, “I hope your day gets better.” His statement caught me off guard because I hadn’t said one word. Then, I realized the miserable expression on my face had spoken for me. That day I paused and asked myself some hard questions.

Is your life really as bad as you are perceiving it to be?

Do you want to give others a glimpse of your problems or your God?

Our smile is a gift from God. It offers kindness, love, understanding and even a little hope to those who experience it. Someone told me once that when I smile, others get a little glimpse of my soul. And that is what I want to radiate out into the world. The world has enough negative energy. It doesn’t need me to add to it.

What I want to reflect is God’s amazing love. I want people to see the person underneath it all. While I may be struggling in my flesh, all is well with my soul. We don’t know what anyone else is going through and how badly they may need a little kindness in their day. It is such a simple gesture, and yet it can yield big results.

Every day before I leave my home, I ask God to use me to help others and to reflect Him. I try my best to smile at everyone that I see each day. Most smile back at me, and it fuels my day with positive energy. I even smile before I answer the phone at work, in the hopes that my smile with reflect in my voice. And the first person it helps each day is me.

If I’m struggling, then I start listing my blessings. Within a few minutes, my mood will totally shift. It’s hard to experience sadness and gratitude at the same time. So, today I urge you to try it as well. Smile at everyone. Then, let me know how it makes you feel.

Hebrews 13:1-2 (KJV)

13 Let brotherly love continue.

2 Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author and inspirational speaker. Her recent book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA Book of the Year Award in Christian Living. She lives in New Tazewell with her husband and kids.