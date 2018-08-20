Audio, video recordings catch slips

Perfect people will never work in government. People make promises and look good in television advertisements but people are people and that always means human error.

A good person can easily say the wrong thing at the right time. Often people say things they meant at the time or didn’t really mean at the time. People slip up.

An old preacher used to say that what is in the well will come up in the bucket. This is a true statement. However, if you stir up the well you will create a miry mix that will go away if you let it settle back down.

Who is one person that never thought a bad thought or said something they later regretted? I know what you are thinking we all have that one person in mind who seemed flawless and possibly that person may have been close to perfect but they were not.

According to the Bible Jesus was the only person who lived a life without sin. The same book says all have sinned but it did not mean Jesus had sinned. Yet, Jesus said and did things in his day that got him in a lot of trouble with even the very religious devout. The religious group was very much in favor of crucifying him because they did not approve of most of what he said and did.

So, there you have it. If Jesus couldn’t make everybody happy then who can make everybody happen and the answer is no one.

Lot’s of people do not like President Trump. Lot of people did not and do not like other past presidents. This is life and how it goes. You can’t please everybody and most of the time you can’t even please the majority.

Omarosa Manigault was wrong in spending most or all of her time recording the president and others. Apparently she has a lot of recordings according to her. Sneaking around with a recorder in the White House is bad business. This is one of the places where top-secret stuff is supposed to be happening. And now she is selling a book? The publisher and Manigault should be arrested and tried for espionage. What spies would be allowed to run around in Russia, record Putin and then sell it worldwide? They would be executed. What about North Korea? You would never hear from the person again.

We believe in free speech. However, it should be a serious crime to record conversations in The White House. If the President or anyone is recording let it be known, “You are being recorded,” up front. If Omarosa had declared she was recording everything I bet she would have been fired much earlier.

States have different laws about recording conversations and videotaping. In some states it’s okay if one person knows and in some states it’s not okay. However, regardless, in most cases if you secretly record someone on private property or a private setting you are most likely to get into serious trouble.

I realize we have the Nixon tapes. We heard things on the Nixon tapes from a February 1, 1972 conversation between Nixon and Billy Graham about the Jewish people that were appalling. Graham was horrified by his comments when the tapes finally became public in 2002 and he asked for forgiveness. Most of us thought Billy Graham was perfect but he slipped up at least that one time.

Most everybody slips up one time. A recorder whether audio or video might catch a slip but remember everything can be edited and spun however the producer of the recording wants to spin the story.

