Those looking for something fun to do this weekend need look no further than the Harlan Center, the site for a Block Party hosted by Anchor Ridge on Saturday.

According to founder Josh Paul, Anchor Ridge is based in North Carolina.

“It’s free and open to the entire community,” Paul said. “Anybody who lives in Harlan or around Harlan they can come. It’s just a day of fun for the community. We’re having kind of a back to school blast. There will be a free cookout, free haircuts, face painting, free groceries, a bounce house, just a bunch of activities.”

Paul added there will be a free concert, featuring Christian music. The band is made up of folks from Anchor Ridge.

There will also be thousands of dollars in door prizes and other free items for folks in attendance.

“We’ll have tons of school supplies for the kids,” Paul said. “Everything is at no cost. We’ll have toys, diapers, clothes, shoes, stuff like that. Anything to help with back to school. It’ll just be a big day of fun.”

Paul said Anchor Ridge has held events all over the region.

“We serve all over,” Paul said. “We go to Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina and North Georgia. We’ve been around Harlan, and we’ve never actually been to Harlan so we figured it was time.”

The block party is free and open to all; however, registration is required.

“You have to be signed in by 1 p.m.,” Paul said. “You can show up as early as 11:30 to register…you just have to be signed in by 1 p.m. so we can make sure to have enough stuff for everybody.”

Paul mentioned the event is first come first served, so arrive early at the Harlan Center, located at 201 S. Main Street in Harlan.