Cox hopes to build on Harlan’s success

Even though Shawna Cox is in her first season of coach of the Harlan volleyball team, her connection to the program goes back to the beginning. She played on the first three volleyball teams at Harlan High School before graduating in 2004 and is now back as coach this season and hopes to continue the Lady Dragons’ recent string of success that includes three straight 52nd District Tournament championships.

“This is definitely new for me since I haven’t coached before. Just getting to know the girls and see what they do best has been the first challenge for me,” Cox said. “But I’m also trying to show them they don’t have to just play one position. They all have their strengths and weaknesses.”

The Lady Dragons lost three starters from last year’s 17-20 team, including district most valuable player AnnMarie Bianchi, along with Brandi Haywood and Taylor Simpson. Harlan lost all six starters the previous year

Cox hopes to rebuild around juniors Haven Saylor and Madison Middleton, both all-district selections last season.

“Haven is a very good leader. She takes a strong leadership role and works well with the younger ones. She is also a strong setter,” Cox said. “Madison is a very powerful hitter. Her serves are very good and accurate. She is also a great spiker.”

Ai-Yana Harriston, a junior, was also an all-district selection last year and will play an even bigger role this year.

“She is a hard worker,” Cox said. “She’s quick and very precise and can play multiple positions.”

Courney Cozart, a senior, also saw extensive action last season.

“She’s a very powerful player who works well with others. She’s also a very accurate hitter,” Cox said.

Emma Fisher, a junior, has impressed the coaching staff in the summer and could earn a starting job.

“She’s very easy going and does exactly what you need her to do,” Cox said. “She is very dependable.”

Hannah Jones and Madelyn Haynes, both juniors, are also candidates to round out the starting lineup.

“They are both good spikers and do a good job around the net,” Cox said. “They are both good leaders who do what you want them do.

Harlan is off to a 3-3 start this year and could be the district favorite again after a win over Harlan County on Saturday.

“I think they are all good players, even our young players. They want to be a good team,” Cox said. “They need to move more and work as a team. We’re still trying to develop teamwork.”

———

HHS schedule

Aug. 9 Letcher Central L, 21-8, 21-6, 25-17

Aug. 13 at Pineville W, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15

Aug. 14 Williamsburg W, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11

Aug. 16 at Leslie County L, 25-10, 25-15, 27-25

Aug. 18 Harlan County (9 a.m.) W, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23

Aug. 18 North Laurel (12:30 p.m.) L, 2-25, 25-11, 25-19

Aug. 20 Middlesboro

Aug. 21 Pineville

Aug. 25 All “A” Classic (at OBI0

Aug. 27 Knox Central

Aug. 30 at Middlesboro

Sept. 1 at South Laurel Invitational

Sept. 4 at Knox Central

Sept. 10 at Harlan County

Sept. 11 at Bell County

Sept. 14 All “A” Classic state

Sept. 18 Bell County

Sept. 28 at First Priority Classic (at Whitley County)

Oct. 1 at Williamsburg

Oct. 2 at Letcher Central

Oct. 4 Leslie County

Oct. 9 52nd District Tournament (at Harlan)

Oct. 13 13th Region Tournament (at North Laurel)

^^^

HHS roster

Sr. Courtney Cozart 24

Sr. Whitney Couch 33

Jr. Madison Middleton 00

Jr. Kailey Cornett 2

Jr. Haven Saylor 4

Jr. Ai-yana Harriston 7

Jr. Hannah Jones 8

Jr. Lauren Nunez 10

Jr. Madelyn Haynes 18

Jr. Natalee King 34

Jr. Emma Fisher 45

Fr. Doneisha Harriston 18

8th Bailee Grace Maples 00

8th Harlee Middleton 17

7th Kendyll Blanton 1

7th Tess Britton 20