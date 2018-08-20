Cox hopes to build on Harlan’s success
Even though Shawna Cox is in her first season of coach of the Harlan volleyball team, her connection to the program goes back to the beginning. She played on the first three volleyball teams at Harlan High School before graduating in 2004 and is now back as coach this season and hopes to continue the Lady Dragons’ recent string of success that includes three straight 52nd District Tournament championships.
“This is definitely new for me since I haven’t coached before. Just getting to know the girls and see what they do best has been the first challenge for me,” Cox said. “But I’m also trying to show them they don’t have to just play one position. They all have their strengths and weaknesses.”
The Lady Dragons lost three starters from last year’s 17-20 team, including district most valuable player AnnMarie Bianchi, along with Brandi Haywood and Taylor Simpson. Harlan lost all six starters the previous year
Cox hopes to rebuild around juniors Haven Saylor and Madison Middleton, both all-district selections last season.
“Haven is a very good leader. She takes a strong leadership role and works well with the younger ones. She is also a strong setter,” Cox said. “Madison is a very powerful hitter. Her serves are very good and accurate. She is also a great spiker.”
Ai-Yana Harriston, a junior, was also an all-district selection last year and will play an even bigger role this year.
“She is a hard worker,” Cox said. “She’s quick and very precise and can play multiple positions.”
Courney Cozart, a senior, also saw extensive action last season.
“She’s a very powerful player who works well with others. She’s also a very accurate hitter,” Cox said.
Emma Fisher, a junior, has impressed the coaching staff in the summer and could earn a starting job.
“She’s very easy going and does exactly what you need her to do,” Cox said. “She is very dependable.”
Hannah Jones and Madelyn Haynes, both juniors, are also candidates to round out the starting lineup.
“They are both good spikers and do a good job around the net,” Cox said. “They are both good leaders who do what you want them do.
Harlan is off to a 3-3 start this year and could be the district favorite again after a win over Harlan County on Saturday.
“I think they are all good players, even our young players. They want to be a good team,” Cox said. “They need to move more and work as a team. We’re still trying to develop teamwork.”
———
HHS schedule
Aug. 9 Letcher Central L, 21-8, 21-6, 25-17
Aug. 13 at Pineville W, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15
Aug. 14 Williamsburg W, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11
Aug. 16 at Leslie County L, 25-10, 25-15, 27-25
Aug. 18 Harlan County (9 a.m.) W, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23
Aug. 18 North Laurel (12:30 p.m.) L, 2-25, 25-11, 25-19
Aug. 20 Middlesboro
Aug. 21 Pineville
Aug. 25 All “A” Classic (at OBI0
Aug. 27 Knox Central
Aug. 30 at Middlesboro
Sept. 1 at South Laurel Invitational
Sept. 4 at Knox Central
Sept. 10 at Harlan County
Sept. 11 at Bell County
Sept. 14 All “A” Classic state
Sept. 18 Bell County
Sept. 28 at First Priority Classic (at Whitley County)
Oct. 1 at Williamsburg
Oct. 2 at Letcher Central
Oct. 4 Leslie County
Oct. 9 52nd District Tournament (at Harlan)
Oct. 13 13th Region Tournament (at North Laurel)
^^^
HHS roster
Sr. Courtney Cozart 24
Sr. Whitney Couch 33
Jr. Madison Middleton 00
Jr. Kailey Cornett 2
Jr. Haven Saylor 4
Jr. Ai-yana Harriston 7
Jr. Hannah Jones 8
Jr. Lauren Nunez 10
Jr. Madelyn Haynes 18
Jr. Natalee King 34
Jr. Emma Fisher 45
Fr. Doneisha Harriston 18
8th Bailee Grace Maples 00
8th Harlee Middleton 17
7th Kendyll Blanton 1
7th Tess Britton 20