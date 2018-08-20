News Around the State

Ex-deputy accused of claiming pay for overtime not worked

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a former sheriff’s deputy in Kentucky has been charged with stealing more than $10,000.

News media outlets report that a grand jury on Friday indicted Brandon Broughton on one count of theft over $10,000. Broughton is a former deputy in Laurel County.

Sheriff John Root says in a news release that his office investigated Broughton after finding discrepancies in time sheets he turned in.

The 29-year-old Broughton allegedly claimed pay for overtime that he didn’t actually work, according to the release.

Root says that Broughton was fired.

Police sergeant accused of stalking charged with misconduct

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a sergeant accused of stalking a woman has been charged with official misconduct and suspended with pay.

News outlets report Lexington police Sgt. Jervis Middleton was charged last week with second-degree official misconduct. Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel also said in a Sunday statement that Middleton has been served with a court summons and is suspended pending the judicial process’ outcome.

A woman filed an emergency order of protection against Middleton saying she was in a relationship with him for more than a year before becoming concerned he was spying on her. The woman said she believes she saw him on her home’s roof watching her and a friend through a window.

Angel says police started an investigation after the woman’s complaint.

It’s unclear if Middleton has a lawyer.

4 horses die in barn fire at farm

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — A fire marshal says four horses have died in a fire at a Kentucky farm.

Clark County Fire Marshal Ernest Barnes tells news outlets the fire occurred early Sunday at Dragonsmeade Farm in Winchester.

Arriving firefighters found a barn partially collapsed. Barnes says the barn also contained apartments for farm workers but no one was in them at the time of the fire.

Barnes says firefighters had to haul water to the barn and were at the site for about six hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police: Toddler dies after shooting himself in head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 2-year-old Kentucky boy has died after shooting himself in the head.

In an email, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor says Montreal Dunn died at a hospital after having been shot Wednesday morning. Police are calling the shooting accidental.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says no charges in the case are expected at this time.

It is unclear how the boy obtained the gun.

Big South Fork Ghost Train set for Sept. 8

STEARNS, Ky. (AP) — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is once again offering a trip on the Ghost Train, to the former Blue Heron coal camp, where eerie tales will be told.

The Ghost Train departs the Big South Fork Scenic Railway’s Stearns, Kentucky, Depot at 7 p.m. Sept. 8. People can also drive their own vehicles, taking Kentucky 742 from Stearns. Music and festivities begin at 6 p.m.

The park says participants should bring a flashlight and be prepared to walk a short distance.

The program at Blue Heron is free. There is a train fare to ride the Ghost Train. For more information, contact the Big South Fork Scenic Railway at (800) 462-5664 or Blue Heron Interpretative Center at (606) 376-3787.

Big South Fork covers more than 125,000 acres in eastern Tennessee and Kentucky.