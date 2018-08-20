PMSS upcoming events

If enjoying down-home music and refreshments while helping out a couple of organizations is your idea of fun, the Moonbow Music Fest in Corbin is the place to be on Saturday.

According to Pine Mountain Settlement School Executive Director Geoff Marietta, the benefit is being held to raise funds for PMSS and the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation.

“It’s a night of music,” Marietta said. “We have three bands playing.”

Marietta said the event will feature music ranging from bluegrass and folk to a bit bluegrass-tinged rock and roll. The bill includes Sunrise Ridge, The Kites and Luna and the Mountain Gypsies.

“It’s free, but we’re asking for a suggested donation of $15,” Marietta said. “It’s going to be held in Corbin at a place called Second and Main.

“At Second and Main, there’s a store called Moonbow which sells eastern Kentucky curated arts and crafts, and also beer and cider,” Marietta said. “With any purchases of those items, all proceeds will go to the two organizations, as well as any donations we get.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday at 115 S. Main Street in Corbin.

Although summer is still in full swing, fall is just around the corner — bringing with it number of ways to enjoy the season close to home at Pine Mountain Settlement School.

On Oct. 5-7, the Fall Arts Weekend is on tap at PMSS.

“We’ve had the Fall Arts Weekend for over 20 years,” Marietta said. “It’s a celebration and workshop of different arts and crafts at PMSS. We’ll have a weaving workshop, stained glass, wood working and dry stone stacking and digital photography. The digital photography workshop is led by Harlan County native Malcolm Wilson.”

According to the PMSS website at www.pinemountainsettlementschool.com, the cost for weaving, woodcarving or stained glass workshops is $225 for adults. Cost for the drystone workshop is $395 for adults.

If checking out the fall colors is more your thing, the PMSS Fall Color Weekend is coming up on Oct. 19 — 21.

“Skip the Smokies and come to Pine Mountain Settlement School to experience the incredible fall beauty of eastern Kentucky and Pine Mountain,” Marietta said. “We do hikes, it’s some of the best hiking around. We have farm fresh food and great speakers. It’s a great weekend to get out and explore the outdoors here in eastern Kentucky.”

The Fall Colors Weekend is $225 for an adult and $125 for children ages 6-12. There is no charge for children ages 5 years and under.

The website states visitors may stay in cottage-style housing with furnished linens. Meals are served in the Laurel House dining room. The school serves vegetables grown on campus. Vegetarian meals are available upon request.

For more information call 606-558-3571, or email PMSS at: office@pinemountainsettlementschool.com