County candidates set

The list of candidates is in for the general election in November.

The race for Harlan County Judge-Executive will see incumbent Dan Mosley (D) facing Darla Carter Heflin (R). Democrat Donna Hoskins, the current Harlan County Clerk, will face republican John Clem Jr. for the office. The contest for Circuit Clerk will see incumbent Wendy Flanary (D) going up against Republican Joyce Heck. Incumbent Philip Bianchi (D) will face John Derrick Noe (R) in the race for Harlan County Coroner.

The office of District 1 magistrate is being sought by incumbent William Clark Middleton (D) and Paul Caldwell (R). District 2 magistrate candidates are incumbent Bill Moore (D) and Royce Wynn (R). Republican Paul Browning is facing incumbent David Kennedy (D) for the office of District 3 magistrate. Hiram G. Fields (R) is taking on incumbent Jim Roddy (D) for the office of District 4 magistrate. The race for District 5 magistrate will see the incumbent Democrat James Howard facing off against Republican Dell Long.

Republican Juan Rivera Junior is facing Democrat Tony Noe in the District 1 constable race. The District 2 constable position is being sought by Democrat Clyde Payne and independent candidate Gary W. Planck. Dale R. Halcomb Jr. (R) will be facing off against John Scott (R) for District 3 constable, while Charles Bailey (R) and Steven Ray (D) are seeking the office of District 4 constable.

The city of Harlan will have a new mayor following the election, as current mayor Danny Howard is not on the ballot. Eric Perry, Joe Meadors and Drenda (Adams) Crider are the choices for mayor of Harlan.

Candidates for Harlan City Council include Steve Hensley, Bennie Patton Jr., Mary “Anne” Hensley, Casandra Smith Cooper, Timothy W. Howard, Jeanne Ann Lee, Karen Ayers Phillips, Chris Jones and Lakis Pericles Mavinidis.

In the city of Cumberland, incumbent Charles Raleigh is facing challenger Danny Miller for the office of mayor. Choices for Cumberland City Council are David C. Dixon, Tracy Tackett, Naomi Dixon, Teresa Raleigh, Randall “Corky” Tackett, Elana Scopa Forson and April Leisge.

Howard W. White is the sole candidate for mayor of Benham. Rick D. Gaines, Emogene Halcomb, George J. Birman Jr., John T. Dodd, Ruthie Wilson, Pat S. McKechnie, George C. Massey and Charles Timothy Allison are running for seats on the Benham City Council.

Incumbent John S. Adams and Sammy Bowman are running for mayor of Lynch. Candidates for Lynch City Council are Sissy Rutherford, Leslie J. Young, Linda Adams, Bennie V. Massey, James Donnie Wilkerson, Bobby L. Goins, Carl D. Collins and Winston H. Yeary.

The race for mayor in the city of Loyall includes incumbent Clarence W. Longworth, Rodrick Major and Clark Bailey. Candidates for Loyall City Council are Trenna C. Cornett, Charles W. Lovely, Elvin Smith, Willie Epperson, Jennifer Colinger, Jerry W. Gibson and David C. Lewis.

Incumbent Eddie Manning, Clark Williams and Terry Wayne Williams are running for mayor in the city of Evarts. Candidates for Evarts City Council are VM Shelly Shackleford, Ernie H. Woodard, Jaysin Stallard, Jacqueline Renfro, Tom Key, Preston McLain, Charlie Couch, Michael Napier, Larry Caudill, Helen Renee Doan and Kevin D. Couch.

Candidates for a seat on the Harlan Independent School Board are Virgil Eversole III, Debby Howard, Will Miller and Cynthia R. Allison.

Running for Harlan County School Board are Wallace Napier in District 4 and John W. Sheffield in District 5.

Candidates running unopposed include Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Parker Boggs, Harlan County Attorney Fred Busroe, Harlan County Sheriff Leslie “Smitty” Smith, Harlan County Jailer B.J. Burkhart, PVA Felicia M. Wooten and District 5 Constable Robert Haywood.

The General Election will be held on Nov. 6.