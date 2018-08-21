Lady Dragons sweep past Middlesboro

Harlan solidified its position as the 52nd District favorite, following a win Saturday over Harlan County with a 25-18, 25-7, 25-16 victory Monday over visiting Middlesboro.

“The girls have been playing hard and learning from their mistakes,” Harlan coach Shawna Cox said. “I can see improvement each game.”

Madison Middleton led the 4-3 Lady Dragons with 10 kills, two blocks, three digs and 11 aces. Natalee King added eight kills, four aces, two blocks and five digs.

Harlan also won in junior varsity, but no information was available at press time.

The Lady Dragons return to action Saturday in the 13th Region All “A” Classic. Harlan, the defending champs, will play Williamsburg at 11 a.m. Middlesboro takes on Oneida Baptist in the opening first-round game at 9 a.m. Red Bird plays Barbourville and Pineville takes on Lynn Camp in other first-round action Saturday.