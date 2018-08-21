Local Sports

Kirby scores 24 as Lady Cats claim win over Cumberland

Isabelle Kirby poured in 24 points as Evarts opened its county schedule with a 44-32 win Monday over visiting Cumberland in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Brianna Massey had a big game for Cumberland with 22 points.

Kylie Noe scored 27 points as Evarts won 38-7 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Akira Lee led Cumberland with four points.

Cumberland is at home against Cawood on Tuesday. Evarts plays at Black Mountain.

———

Evarts (44) — Isabelle Kirby 24, Madison Jones 9, Emma Poteet 6, Carly Madden 5.

Cumberland (32) — Josalyn Lee 6, Lola Maggard 1, Brittleigh Estep 2, Brianna Massey 22, Katelyn Rogers 1.

———

Evarts (38) — Kylie Noe 27, Ashley Preston 6, Drucilla Brown 3, Macy Jones 2.

Cumberland (7) — Akira Lee 4, Kasady Hall 2, Abby Sherman 1.

^^^

Griffin powers Lady Devils past Rosspoint in opening game

An 18-point performance by Taytum Griffin sent Wallins to a season-opening 30-20 win Monday over visiting Rosspoint in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Jenna Wilson led Rosspoint with 11 points.

Mallory Long scored five as Rosspoint won 13-8 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.

Whitley Teague led the Lady Devils with four points.

Lacey Short scored four points as Rosspoint won 9-4 in a fourth-grade game.

Rosspoint fell 38-25 to Pineville in earlier action.

Hailey Austin led the Lady Cats with 10 points.

Pineville won 36-11 in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Brianna Howard led Rosspoint with five points.

Rosspoint won 16-8 in fourth-grade action as Aubrey Hensley and Lacey Short each scored six points.

———

Wallins (30) — Taytum Griffin-18, Brooklyn Wood-2, Faith Caldwell-6, Hannah Massingale-2, Rylie Maggard-2.

Rosspoint (20) — Jenna Wilson-11, Chloe Shelton-2, Samantha Goshen-5, Paige Phillips-2

———

Rosspoint (13) — Brianna Howard-4, Kaitlyn Daniels-2, Mallory Long-5, Chloe McCreary-2

Wallins (8) — Ashton Evans-2, Whitley Teague-4, Whitney Noe-2

———

Rosspoint (9) — Bryleigh Capps-2, Aubrey Hensley-2, Lacey Short-4, Breslyn Harmon-1.

Wallins (2) — Addison Gray-2.

———

Pineville (38) — H.Jones-4, M.Wilder-9, M.Partin-9, A. Arnett-4, A. Howard-12.

Rosspoint (25) — Hailey Austin-10, Jenna Wilson-6, Chloe Shelton-1, Paige Phillips-4, Samantha Goshen-4.

———

Pineville (36) — Ava Arnett-12, Rachel Howard-4, Malley Smith-8, Kamryn Biliter-1, Alyssa Howard-9, Makenna Turner-2.

Rosspoint (11) — Brianna Howard-5, Mallory Long-4, Rileigh Duff-2.

———

Rosspoint (16) — Bryleigh Capps-4, Lacey Short-6, Aubrey Hensley-6.

Pineville (8) — Jada Botang-8.