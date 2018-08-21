Local Sports
Kirby scores 24 as Lady Cats claim win over Cumberland
Isabelle Kirby poured in 24 points as Evarts opened its county schedule with a 44-32 win Monday over visiting Cumberland in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.
Brianna Massey had a big game for Cumberland with 22 points.
Kylie Noe scored 27 points as Evarts won 38-7 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.
Akira Lee led Cumberland with four points.
Cumberland is at home against Cawood on Tuesday. Evarts plays at Black Mountain.
———
Evarts (44) — Isabelle Kirby 24, Madison Jones 9, Emma Poteet 6, Carly Madden 5.
Cumberland (32) — Josalyn Lee 6, Lola Maggard 1, Brittleigh Estep 2, Brianna Massey 22, Katelyn Rogers 1.
———
Evarts (38) — Kylie Noe 27, Ashley Preston 6, Drucilla Brown 3, Macy Jones 2.
Cumberland (7) — Akira Lee 4, Kasady Hall 2, Abby Sherman 1.
^^^
Griffin powers Lady Devils past Rosspoint in opening game
An 18-point performance by Taytum Griffin sent Wallins to a season-opening 30-20 win Monday over visiting Rosspoint in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.
Jenna Wilson led Rosspoint with 11 points.
Mallory Long scored five as Rosspoint won 13-8 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.
Whitley Teague led the Lady Devils with four points.
Lacey Short scored four points as Rosspoint won 9-4 in a fourth-grade game.
Rosspoint fell 38-25 to Pineville in earlier action.
Hailey Austin led the Lady Cats with 10 points.
Pineville won 36-11 in fifth- and sixth-grade action as Brianna Howard led Rosspoint with five points.
Rosspoint won 16-8 in fourth-grade action as Aubrey Hensley and Lacey Short each scored six points.
———
Wallins (30) — Taytum Griffin-18, Brooklyn Wood-2, Faith Caldwell-6, Hannah Massingale-2, Rylie Maggard-2.
Rosspoint (20) — Jenna Wilson-11, Chloe Shelton-2, Samantha Goshen-5, Paige Phillips-2
———
Rosspoint (13) — Brianna Howard-4, Kaitlyn Daniels-2, Mallory Long-5, Chloe McCreary-2
Wallins (8) — Ashton Evans-2, Whitley Teague-4, Whitney Noe-2
———
Rosspoint (9) — Bryleigh Capps-2, Aubrey Hensley-2, Lacey Short-4, Breslyn Harmon-1.
Wallins (2) — Addison Gray-2.
———
Pineville (38) — H.Jones-4, M.Wilder-9, M.Partin-9, A. Arnett-4, A. Howard-12.
Rosspoint (25) — Hailey Austin-10, Jenna Wilson-6, Chloe Shelton-1, Paige Phillips-4, Samantha Goshen-4.
———
Pineville (36) — Ava Arnett-12, Rachel Howard-4, Malley Smith-8, Kamryn Biliter-1, Alyssa Howard-9, Makenna Turner-2.
Rosspoint (11) — Brianna Howard-5, Mallory Long-4, Rileigh Duff-2.
———
Rosspoint (16) — Bryleigh Capps-4, Lacey Short-6, Aubrey Hensley-6.
Pineville (8) — Jada Botang-8.