Campbellsville University’s online master of marriage and family therapy ranked best in nation

CAMPBELLSVILLE — Campbellsville University’s online master of marriage and family therapy program has been ranked in the top 25 different programs in the nation by Online Psychology Degrees and is the only Kentucky school on the list.

Campbellsville University was ranked because of her affordability, accreditation, specialized coursework, experiential learning opportunities and flexibility options.

“Campbellsville’s top online marriage and family counseling master’s degree takes a decidedly philosophical approach, with coursework that focuses heavily on abstract ideas and theories,” Online Psychology Degrees said.

“What’s more, the program features a hefty dose of Christian theology and ethics as part of its goal to produce graduates who will act as ‘servant leaders’ in their local communities.”

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset and Hodgenville with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro, Summersville and Liberty, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa and the Silicon Valley in California, and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.