Lincoln Memorial hosts ‘Tad’s Tots’ program for children

Lincoln Memorial University may be an institute of higher learning, but that isn’t stopping it from branching out and offering the community a chance for their little ones to get educated.

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum (ALLM) is inviting children ages five and under and their caregivers to a monthly program entitled “Tad’s Tots.” The age-appropriate history program for children kicked off Aug. 14.

During this month’s program, children were read “B is for Battle Cry: A Civil War Alphabet” and learned about key people, places and items tied to the American Civil War. They made a special Abraham Lincoln alphabet craft and took a tour through the newest permanent exhibit, Log Walls to Marble Halls, which tells the story of Lincoln’s early life.

Named for President Lincoln’s youngest son Thomas “Tad” Lincoln, the free program will be offered monthly in the ALLM. The next program, set for Sept. 11 at 10 a.m., will introduce children to the life of Abraham Lincoln with story time and show-and-tell featuring items from the ALLM gallery.

The program will conclude with a simple craft for the children to take home. The monthly session content and format will vary throughout the year.

Admission is free. However, registration is required. Contact ALLM Program Coordinator Natalie Sweet for more information or to register by email at natalie.sweet@LMUnet.edu.