Local Sports

Karst scores 10 as Harlan overpowers Lady Jackets

Ella Karst scored 10 points and Reagan Jones added nine as Harlan rolled to a 26-12 win Tuesday over visiting Williamsburg in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Abby Jones led Harlan to a 20-17 win in the fifth- and sixth-grade game with an eight-point performance.

Harlan returns to action Thursday at Middlesboro.

———

Harlan (26) — Emma Owens 2, Ella Karst 10, Aymanni Wynn 2, Reagan Jones 9, Faith Hoskins 3.

Williamsburg (12) — Brown 2, Mattingly 1, Abbott 2, Wilson 7.

———

Harlan (20) — Abby Jones 8, Ava Nunez 4, Kate Cornett 2, Addison Jackson 6.

Williamsburg (17) — Breanna Hatfield 4, Hannah Creekmore 1, Loretta Coleman 4, Bailey Rains 2, Kailey Bisochop 4, Cabella Johnson 2.

^^^

Rowe powers Lady Comets in victory over Cumberland

Led by 18 points from Scarlett Rowe, Cawood defeated Cumberland 28-20 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action Tuesday.

Josalyn Lee led the Lady Skins with 12 points.

Cheyanne Rhymer scored 10 as Cawood won 25-4 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

———

Cawood (28) — Scarlett Rowe 18, Kaylee Clark 4, Michele Stewart 6.

Cumberland (20) — Josalyn Lee 12, Brianna Massey 4, Alexis Sergent 4.

———

Cawood (25) — Cheyanne Rhymer 10 Abbi Fields 9 Maddi Middleton 4 Kirston Stewart 2 .

Cumberland (4) — Kasady Hall 2, Abby Sherman 2.

^^^

Black Mountain claims victory over Lady Cats

Led by seven points from McKenzie Crider and six from Hanna Pace, Black Mountain defeated visiting Evarts 27-16 in a seventh- and eighth-grade game Tuesday.

Isabell Kirby led Evarts with five points.

Kylie Noe scored 20 point and Ashley Preston added 13 as Evarts won 43-11 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Hannah Kirby led Black Mountain with four points.

Black Mountain plays at Cawood on Thursday. Evarts is at home against Wallins on Monday.

———

Black Mountain (27) — McKenzie Crider 7, Hanna Pace 6, Emma Mulkey 4, Hannah Turner 4, Autumn Howard 4, Kaitlyn Turner 2.

Evarts (16) — Isabell Kirby 5, Madison Jones 5, Mariah Ball 4, Carly Madden 2.

———

Evarts (43) — Kylie Noe 20, Ashley Preston 13, Drucilla Brown 4, Allie Kelly 4, Aliyah King 2.

Black Mountain (11) — Hannah Kirby 4, Chelsey Cottrell 2, Brooke Turner 2, Addison Campbell 2, Tristan Pace 1.

^^^

Davis leads Trojanettes to a win over Green Hills

Leah Davis scored 10 points to lead the Trojanettes to a 42-2 win in a fifth- and sixth-grade game on Tuesday at Green Hills.

JACES won in seventh- and eighth-grade action, but no scoring information was submitted.

———

James A. Cawood (42) — Leah Davis 10, Lacey Robinson 2, Madison Daniels 6, Juleean Smith 8, Peyton Lunsford 4, Ally Stewart 2, Kaylissa Daniels 6, Jaiden Marlow 4.

Green Hills (2) — Sarah Boggs 2.