Students awarded ARH scholarships

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Three Harlan County High School students were awarded $5,000 scholarships this year to assist in pursuit of educational goals in healthcare careers. Jordan Blevins, Drew Nolan and Miranda Cook were named ARH Scholars during the 2017-18 academic year. Blevins, Nolan and Cook graduated as seniors in the class of 2018. Awards were presented during honors programs held at the school during the final weeks. ARH Scholars is open to anyone living in any of the 11 ARH communities in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia actively pursuing a career in a medical field. This was the first year this particular award was made available for high school students.

Courtesy of Harlan County Schools

Three Harlan County High School students were awarded $5,000 scholarships this year to assist in pursuit of educational goals in healthcare careers. Jordan Blevins, Drew Nolan and Miranda Cook were named ARH Scholars during the 2017-18 academic year. Blevins, Nolan and Cook graduated as seniors in the class of 2018. Awards were presented during honors programs held at the school during the final weeks. ARH Scholars is open to anyone living in any of the 11 ARH communities in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia actively pursuing a career in a medical field. This was the first year this particular award was made available for high school students.